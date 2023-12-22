Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s now so cold outside, I don’t want to leave the comfort of my couch for, well, anything. But when I have to venture out into the world (sigh), I always reach for easy options — especially when temperatures are dropping. This is why I constantly slip on my favorite Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clogs — which are available to shop right now at Nordstrom! Clogs are a bonafide staple shoe which can suit a variety of needs, which is precisely why I’m here to sing their praises!

The Ugg Tasman X Waterproof Clog is a ruggedandyet cozy footwear option which keep your feet dry and secure — trust me! They boast Ugg’s Treadlite foam material for the uppers, which creates a durable and functional feel teamed with a removable Uggplush sock liner made with moisture-wicking textile composed of a wool-rich blend for ultimate support. These clogs also come in three color options to mesh with your tastes!

Styling these versatile clogs is an easy feat, depending on your daily tasks. For example, they’re a solid option for healthcare workers due to the waterproof sock insert and chunky sole design. But if you’re not a valued essential worker, throwing these clogs on with your favorite pair of jeans, T-shirt and coat creates a neutral look which emphasizes relaxation!

Of course, Ugg has millions of fans across the world, but one Nordstrom reviewer noted, “These are my favorite shoes right now. [They’re] So comfortable and definitely look cool. Yes a little clunky, but like, in a cool way and insanely comfortable. I live where it snows and they’re great for most snow situations (not deep snow obviously). Super warm and easy on/off accessibility. [I] Probably would not wear without the sock insert as they’re too big that way, but [I] will most likely find a way to wear them for all seasons.”

Another happy Nordstrom customer added, “These are the best shoes ever!! I used to wear a different pair of shoes to work everyday to spice up my outfit, but now I only wear these. I am a nurse and on my feet 12 hours a day, these shoes are like fluffy supportive clouds.” One more reviewer chimed in, “I am obsessed with these shoes-I wear them all the time without the sock insert and can walk comfortably pretty long distances. I immediately bought a pair for my stepmom too and she loves them.”

If you’re looking for a multifunctional, easy footwear option, these dreamy clogs may be the perfect choice for you!

