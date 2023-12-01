Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Once winter rolls around, I become a bear in hibernation season. I barely (or bear-ly?) see the light of day, just curling up at home under a blanket until spring has sprung. My winter wardrobe consists of comfy knits, soft sweats and fuzzy footwear. Ugg has always been my favorite brand for warm winter shoes. I honestly don’t think I would have survived college in Chicago without my Ugg snow boots. And now, just in time for chilly weather, the cult-favorite company has released a new pair of cozy slippers!
Everyone has the standard Ugg slippers — the Tasman, the Tazz, the Disquette, the Coquette, the Scuffette. But I’ve never seen these Ugg Plushy Slippers before! The most obvious difference between this style and the typical Ugg design is that these shoes cover your entire feet. No slipping and sliding! Another major perk? These slippers are currently on sale at Nordstrom for only $50!
Keep your toes toasty with the Ugg Plushy Slippers! Crafted with moisture-wicking wool-rich lining, these plush shoes will deliver warmth without making you sweat. The thick rubber sole provide durable traction, while the recycled upper adds sustainable style. And the toggle laces allow you to adjust the tightness so these slippers won’t fall off.
Super soft like a blanket or your favorite stuffed animal, these cushioned shoes will cradle your feet like a warm hug. Available in black, brown, ivory, red and pink.
“Best slippers ever,” one shopper gushed. “I never wanted to take them off.” Another customer agreed, writing, “I love these slippers. They were really spongy to walk — nice cushioning. A good rubbery soul that would keep feet dry when walking around.” And one reviewer raved, “They are exceptionally warm and remarkably comfortable. Not only do they provide a cozy, cushy feeling for my feet, but their stylish design adds an extra touch of cuteness to my loungewear.”
Snag these Ugg slippers while they’re still on sale at Nordstrom!
