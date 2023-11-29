Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
During this time of year, there’s a seemingly endless amount of festive food. From Thanksgiving onward, most gatherings are stocked with cookies, honey ham, casseroles, pies — yum! No complaints here.
But somehow, every year I end up regretting my holiday outfit choices — opting for something cute but too tight around my midsection. Nobody wants to be the person unbuttoning her pants at the table! (Definitely not speaking from experience or anything.) “Fashionable, but not comfortable nor functional” seems to be my motto, but this year, I’ve decided to change the narrative.
In case you’ve been (or are) in the same boat, no, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style! This Thanksgiving, I wore a loose cream-colored sweater with dangle earrings, trendy low top sneakers and a pair of joggers – I couldn’t have been happier. Naturally, I’m going back for more — and that’s where Nordstrom came to the rescue!
While shopping for joggers, I look for a pair that I could – in theory – wear to the gym, to sleep, with a cute sweater and everything in between. They can’t be too heavy or too thin, too baggy or too tight, too high or too low — you know the drill. These Zella Live In Pocket Joggers originally caught my eye because of the title “Live In.” To live in something, it needs to be cute, stretchy, versatile and flattering — is that even possible with one pair of pants?
Zella proves that yes, it is! With more than one thousand shoppers giving these beauties five stars, it’s no surprise they sell out quickly. The slimming cut flatters your legs, while the material wicks away sweat. So if you’re running on the track or to the grocery store, you’ll look and feel good doing it! Zeltek, the brand’s unique fabric, is lightweight, soft and exceptionally comfortable.
Another major plus of these joggers: They’re made with tested and sustainably produced components, so you can feel better about your already stellar purchase.
Funny enough, one reviewer wishes she’d never encountered these joggers. “Honestly, I wish I’d never met these Zella Joggers. Because now I don’t want to wear any other pants. They are so perfect in every way. They slouch perfect. The fabric is soft. They look perfect. The waistband is perfect. The length is perfect. I might need to buy 10 pairs and open my closet and this is all you see. They live up to the ‘live in’ brand name. Love.”
If not for yourself, Zella Live In Pocket Joggers will make a great gift. The red color is even on sale right now!
So the secret’s out — comfy joggers are the versatile addition you need for your closet. I’m happy to have discovered the holiday jogger fashion hack so early in the winter season – now you did too!
