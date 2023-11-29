17 Effortlessly Chic Flowy Dresses to Nail the Stealth Wealth Vibe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re here to help you nail the stealth wealth vibe with a one-and-done statement dress. You need quality material and an excellent fit to obtain that quiet luxury aesthetic. The idea is to “buy less, buy better,” and for some, that means spending their entire paycheck on one piece — but for others, that means evaluating materials and finding the perfect fit. We’ve narrowed down the dresses which boast all of these features at a reasonable price so we can all partake in finding a first-rate frock.

We also want you to be comfortable while looking cute, so forget the form-fitting bodycon dresses and lean into the easy, carefree, flowy dresses which allow you to lounge about and partake in holiday fun. Of course, not to mention the opportunity to twirl about! Ready to score a spot on the best-dressed A-list? Then let’s go shopping, people!

1. Cozy Vibes: Keep it casual in this long-sleeve sweater dress with a forgiving silhouette that cinches at the waist.

2. Effortless Elegance: Made from soft velvet that moves with your body, this revealing V-neck dress is rich in refinement and gives off weekend vibes.

3. Chunky Knit: This cable knit sweater dress can also be worn tossed over jeans as an oversized top for dual looks.

4. Fluid Lines: Choose a belted long-sleeve dress which shows off your graceful swan-like movements.

5. Think Pink: A color that has gripped us all year is now making its holiday debut in this puffy long-sleeve twist front pleated dress.

6. Dazzle Away: Try this trendy pleated dress with a sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical hemline.

7. Most Beloved: Wear this elegant slip dress with a boatneck sweater for a lived-in, cozy appearance.

8. Maxed Out: Make it a cinched waist velvet maxi for a flattering fit on every figure.

9. Whimsical Whispers: This layer-upon-layer ruffled and tiered organza dress is festive and full of personality.

10. Go Gold: Shimmer in this vibrant maxi dress with a peek-a-boo lace-up back and modest front.

11. Feeling Fearless: Add a bright pop of color with a bold print and an exposed back for a happy-feeling frock.

12. Taylor Red: This gorgeous holiday dress has a bustier-inspired top with a maxi A-line in silky material.

13. Weekender Feels: This A-line silhouette dress with seamless pleats from top to bottom with a flattering high waist. Best part? It has pockets!

14. Send Flowers: Show off in this floral print chiffon dress featuring a cinched elastic waist and ruffled hem.

15. Mini Frock: Lean into your artsy aura with this vintage-inspired rose print dress.

16. Shimmer & Glimmer: This belted shirtdress showcases gold flecks woven into a glamorous print with hidden pockets.

17. Showstopper: Sophistication can be sold, and it’s actually this head-turning low-cut dress in gold, adorned with two black bows on each shoulder.

