20 Amazing White Elephant Gifts on Sale for Cyber Monday

While Cyber Monday is a great time to purchase big ticket items like TVs and other electronics on sale, I prefer to buy the cute and kitschy things which are perfect for white elephant gift exchanges. I’m talking funny mugs, ridiculous gag gifts and surprisingly useful commodities which people would never buy for themselves (like a moon lamp or table top fire pit!).

As the last hours of Cyber Monday dwindle down, don’t forget to stock up on these delightful, white elephant-appropriate gifts. You could honestly spend hours sifting through all the options (trust me, I have). Or, you could pick the perfect gift from the 20 options listed below. I broke them down by price, so you can find white elephant gifts at every price cap. What are you waiting for? You’ll surely be crowned best gift-giver with any of these gifts.

Best White Elephant Gifts Under $5

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like to go the gag gift route for white elephant exchanges, you can’t go wrong with a funny book. Dad Jokes: Over 600 of the Best (Worst) Jokes Around is currently half off, but the jokes inside are priceless.

Best White Elephant Gifts Under $10

Our Absolute Favorite: My favorite white elephant gifts are the sharable ones — and by that I mean off-the-wall games that everyone at the party can play the exchange. Sriracha: The Game stirs up a healthy does of competition… and you may just end up playing for hours!

Best White Elephant Gifts Under $20

Our Absolute Favorite: Sure, your recipient probably would never buy a Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner for themselves, but we’re sure it will become their new favorite item. The little handheld tool sucks up dust and crumbs, keeping desks (or counters or dressers) spotless.

Best White Elephant Gifts Under $30

Our Absolute Favorite: At 38% off, the Tirrinia 4 Bottle Wine Gift Carrier conveniently falls under $30. With a deal like that, you may just want to pick up one for yourself too.

