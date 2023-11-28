Cyber Deals: Extended! Shop Savings Up to 68% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Cyber Monday may be over, but the spirit of it is still alive! Many brands have extended their Cyber Monday deals through today, just in case we realized we missed something yesterday during all of the madness.
Shop below to see some of the best fleeting deals of Cyber Monday 2023 and claim your savings before it’s too late!
Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! Cozy up for the cold with this Bernardo Mixed Media Hooded Faux Fur Jacket — $140 (was $220)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Nordstrom!
Saks Off 5th
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Wednesday! How sophisticated and cute are these heart-shaped Adriana Orsini CZ earrings? You can even get an extra 10% off at checkout — $13.50 (were $30)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Saks Off 5th!
Tory Burch
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! The markdown on this Robinson Pebbled Tote is unreal — $208 (was $448)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Tory Burch!
Walmart
Our Absolute Favorite: Shopping for a gamer? If they don’t have a newer Xbox, you won’t want to skip over this Xbox Series S bundle — $290 (was $370)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Walmart!
Zappos
Our Absolute Favorite: Miss your summer Crocs? Make sure to pick up a pair of these Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandals — $41 (was $55)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Zappos!
Madewell
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! This timeless Signature Poplin Crop Shirt is such a great buy — $35 (was $88)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Madewell!
Revolve
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! This More to Come Brigette Drape Front Dress will make you look and feel like a million bucks — $42 with code CYBER20 at checkout (was $88)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Revolve!
Michael Kors
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Wednesday! How perfect is this Jacquelyn Medium Metallic Pebbled Leather Tote Bag for the holiday season? $135 (was $258)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Michael Kors!
Our Place
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through the end of Tuesday! This is your chance to nab the lowest price ever on the six-in-one Wonder Oven — $165 (was $195)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Our Place!
Uniqlo
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Thursday! Stay warm and on trend with the help of this Ultra Light Down Vest — on sale for $50
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Uniqlo!
iRobot
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through December 2! Make your home cleaning dreams come true with the deal on this Roomba Combo j5 Robot Vacuum and Mop — $350 (was $600)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at iRobot!
Banana Republic Factory
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! This ultra-soft (and sustainable!) Tie-Front Cardigan will capture your heart in either color. Extra 20% off at checkout — $42 (was $130)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Banana Republic Factory!
Parachute
Our Absolute Favorite: Deals last through Tuesday! Elevate your every night with this Sateen Sheet Set — starting at $135 for a queen size (was starting at $169)
Shop more Cyber Week deals at Parachute!
