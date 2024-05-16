Look Positively Ravishing at Your Next Dinner Party for Just $29

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What do you slip into when you’re ready to impress everyone at the dinner party you’ve been invited to over the summer? You could wear a dressy top, pants, and heels. Or you could go casual with a nice blouse and pencil skirt. But you should absolutely consider this flirty little flutter sleeve dress as well, because it’s not only pretty and polished, but it’s equally flattering on just about every wearer.

Shimmy into the Scoop Flutter Sleeve Swing Dress, which is just $29 at Walmart. This feminine flutter sleeve dress is the perfect look no matter where you plan on going, as it keeps you cool and comfortable. Pair it with heels, sandals, or even some tights and you’ve got an outfit that anyone can appreciate. It can be made to look sexy or romantic, depending on how you style it, thanks to its ruffly sleeves and stretch poplin construction.

It has a crew neck with elastic within and fits like a pullover, with a back button closure. You can get it in a few different solid colors as well as prints, and it’s loose fitting where you think you might have problem areas and snug where it’s flattering. All of these aspects make it so simple to wear, it’s like putting on a T-shirt. You’ll love how easy it is to slip in and out of when you don’t want to spend a lot of time getting ready.

If you’re looking for the perfect new addition to your wardrobe and don’t want to break the bank, this ruffled sleeve dress may just be the best thing to add to your Walmart cart. It’s exclusive to the retailer, so make sure you get yours while you still can as it could sell out. And you won’t want to miss out on this deal – believe Us!

