Many sites have officially ended their Cyber Monday sales — but we’re not letting the savings get away that easily! We’re keeping Cyber Week alive and strong!

We scoured the internet to find still-active deals you can nab for now — but not for long. If you see something you like, grab it ASAP! Let’s do this!

Saks Off 5th

Our Absolute Favorite: Saks Off 5th is one of our favorite places to shop for Cyber Week, because it’s all about deals on deals. These are the final hours! How incredible is this Missoni Chevron Patterned Wool Beanie as a holiday gift? It was $265, now it’s just $40!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Saks Off 5th!

Tula

Our Absolute Favorite: 30% off sitewide — and 40% off supersize and other select items! Ends Thursday! You can find Us adding this 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream to cart — was $58, now $41!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Tula!

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: Walmart’s sale actually ends mid-Wednesday — 7pm EST! We need to hurry to grab deals like the one on this Costway SuperFit Walking Pad — was $299, now $160!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Walmart!

Madewell

Our Absolute Favorite: Madewell has granted shoppers an extra bonus day to snag 60%-off deals! We’re totally drawn to this Plaid Flannel Pajama Set — was $98, now $39 with code CYBER at checkout!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Madewell!

Beekman 1802

Our Absolute Favorite: Everything is 35% off through Thursday! The scent of this Nestlé Toll House Hand & Body Wash is utterly delectable — we can’t get enough. It was $22, but now it’s $14!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Beekman 1802!

Michael Kors

Our Absolute Favorite: Last day! Take an extra 25% off sitewide for up to 70% off total! There couldn’t be a better time to buy this Nori Leather Ballet Flat — was $115, now $86!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Michael Kors!

Soko Glam

Our Absolute Favorite: Last chance for up to 50% off K-beauty deals! We’ll never skip a chance to recommend this Hanskin Hyaluron Skin Essence — was $25, now $13!

Shop more Cyber Month deals at Soko Glam!

Banana Republic Factory

Our Absolute Favorite: BR Factory has stretched its sale out one more day for us, but this is it! Take 60% off everything! Our pick? This Johnny-Collar Pullover Sweater — was $90, now $25!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Banana Republic Factory!

Vionic

Our Absolute Favorite: 55% off select styles! Say hello to your new everyday shoe, the Kimmie Sneaker. Such great support! It was $130, now it’s just $60!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Vionic!

Our Place

Our Absolute Favorite: Our Place has also extended its already-extended sale! There is no better time to go for it and order the Ultimate Cookware Set for hundreds off — was $760, now $445!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Our Place!

Uniqlo

Our Absolute Favorite: Special deals through Thursday! Cashmere, anyone? This 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater costs just $80 right now!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Uniqlo!

Wayfair

Our Absolute Favorite: Wayfair still has home deals up to 70% off, but it’s last call! Love the farmhouse-chic look? Check out this Three Posts Lorraine 63.5” Media Console — was $775, now $244!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Wayfair!

Hatch

Our Absolute Favorite: Bonus day! Mamas — take up to 60% off sitewide! This Snuggle Sweater is going to be seriously perfect for winter weather — was $248, now $139 with code CYBER30 at checkout!

Shop more Cyber Week deals at Hatch!

