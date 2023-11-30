20 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for The Homebody in Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Homebodies are the easiest people to shop for. Think about it: They all enjoy plush, cozy items that are super comfortable and things that make their home feel, well, more homey. As I get older I find myself choosing to stay in more and more, so I consider myself an expert homeboy — and I have a good idea of what other stay-at-homers will love.
Of course, blankets are a mainstay (and always appreciated!) but the 20 gifts I found below go far beyond plush loungewear and fuzzy socks. Below, you’ll find gifts like silk eye masks, calming candles and quick-warming kettles at every price point. Who knows, after seeing these swoon-worthy picks you might just decide that staying home is better too.
Homebody Gifts Under $20
Our Absolute Favorite: Tea is the ultimate homebody drink. Surprise your favorite homebody with this assortment of tea from Tazo (and pick up a pack for yourself while you’re at it!). It contains 42 bags in 14 different flavors, including Sweet Cinnamon Spice and Organic Calm Chamomile.
- Sweet Water Decor Homebody Stoneware Coffee Mug — just $20!
- Century Star Fuzzy Socks for Women — was $9, now just $8!
- Tazo Tea Bags Sampler Variety Pack Gift Box (42 Count) — just $18!
- S Salieov Super Soft Eye Masks with Adjustable Strap — was $20, now just $9!
- Nagaliving Bath Bombs Gift Set — was $20, now just $10!
Homebody Gifts Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: On days when I feel like being a homebody, slathering on a face mask is nonnegotiable. The Caudalie Instant Detox Face Mask completely invigorates you, clearing out skin and tightening pores for a fresh, glowing complexion.
- Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket — just $29!
- Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Candle — just $38!
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tie Dye Two Piece Pajamas Set — was $47, now just $40
- Minnetonka Faux Fur Slide Slipper — was $50, now just $35!
- Caudalie Instant Detox Face Mask — was $42, now just $37!
Homebody Gifts Under $100
Our Absolute Favorite: The Cooluli Mini Fridge is such an underrated gift. While I use mine for skincare, you can also store snacks and drinks in it too!
- Pure Bamboo Sheets Queen Bed Sheet Set — just $100!
- Dyptique Baies (Berries) Fragrance Room Spray — just $72!
- The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket — just $60!
- FabDreams 100% Organic Cotton Bath Towel Set — was $120, now just $95!
- Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge for Bedroom — was $80, now just $70!
Homebody Gifts Under $200
Our Absolute Favorite: Sure bath bombs are fun, but no bath is complete without the WINFFOR Acrylic Bathtub Tray Expandable Bath Tub Caddy. This keeps all the necessities handy — a book, glass of wine, treats and more!
- Ugg Lenny Robe — just $148!
- Revive Light Therapy Lux Collection Clinical LED Light Therapy Tool — just $199!
- Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle — just $195!
- Bearaby Cuddling Pillow with Cover — just $158!
- WINFFOR Acrylic Bathtub Tray Expandable Bath Tub Caddy — just $120!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!