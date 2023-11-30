20 Incredibly Cozy Gifts for The Homebody in Your Life

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Homebodies are the easiest people to shop for. Think about it: They all enjoy plush, cozy items that are super comfortable and things that make their home feel, well, more homey. As I get older I find myself choosing to stay in more and more, so I consider myself an expert homeboy — and I have a good idea of what other stay-at-homers will love.

Of course, blankets are a mainstay (and always appreciated!) but the 20 gifts I found below go far beyond plush loungewear and fuzzy socks. Below, you’ll find gifts like silk eye masks, calming candles and quick-warming kettles at every price point. Who knows, after seeing these swoon-worthy picks you might just decide that staying home is better too.

Homebody Gifts Under $20

Our Absolute Favorite: Tea is the ultimate homebody drink. Surprise your favorite homebody with this assortment of tea from Tazo (and pick up a pack for yourself while you’re at it!). It contains 42 bags in 14 different flavors, including Sweet Cinnamon Spice and Organic Calm Chamomile.

Homebody Gifts Under $50

Our Absolute Favorite: On days when I feel like being a homebody, slathering on a face mask is nonnegotiable. The Caudalie Instant Detox Face Mask completely invigorates you, clearing out skin and tightening pores for a fresh, glowing complexion.

Homebody Gifts Under $100

Our Absolute Favorite: The Cooluli Mini Fridge is such an underrated gift. While I use mine for skincare, you can also store snacks and drinks in it too!

Homebody Gifts Under $200

Our Absolute Favorite: Sure bath bombs are fun, but no bath is complete without the WINFFOR Acrylic Bathtub Tray Expandable Bath Tub Caddy. This keeps all the necessities handy — a book, glass of wine, treats and more!

