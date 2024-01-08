Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Tank tops and camisoles didn’t used to be so expensive, but nowadays, we seem to spend as much on a nice dinner out for a garment that doesn’t see the light of day half of the time! But whether worn as a top during the summer or as an undergarment in the winter, we can’t deny that a few tank tops are absolutely essential for any seasonal wardrobe.

Luckily, not all quality tanks are exorbitantly expensive — especially when they come in a pack of three and are more than half-off! I bought this pack last year and haven’t looked back since. It’a priced at a third of what a single tank costs at some of my other favorite stores without sacrificing quality. Full disclosure: I plan on buying another pack of colors today!

Get the Osodos 3-Pack Seamless Rib Knit Crop Tank Top for $29 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

These seamless cami tops are soft and ribbed, the ideal combination of comfortable and stylish. The rib knit is form-fitting to be extra-flattering, yet doesn’t feel too tight. It’s stretchy enough to wear to sleep, to the gym, underneath sweaters and cardigans — really anywhere you want to feel comfortable and confident!

Something I love about these tanks is the length: they aren’t too long or too short, falling just above the waist. When tucked into high-rise leggings or jeans, you can barely tell that they’re cropped! But if you like an ultra-cropped look, there’s a version of that as well. You can find these tanks in crop, long crop and waist lengths. Something for every savvy shopper!

The back is a strappy racerback style, a supportive design which doesn’t squeeze you in the wrong places. Also, these tanks are unpadded for ultimate flexibility. If you’re worried about a bra, don’t worry — the fabric is thick enough that you likely won’t even need one!

These tanks come in countless solid color combinations — and we mean countless — so you’ll want to check out all the options! I wear the neutral colors like mushroom, taupe and charcoal in full lounge fashion around the house or out to dinner with jeans, sneakers, layered jewelry and a cardigan. They are so versatile, it’s a breeze!

That said, I also wear them to the gym with high-rise leggings and running shoes. And for the yogis out there, these couldn’t be more conducive to your practice; The stretchy nylon-spandex blend is breathable and shaping — you’ll find yourself wondering if you’re even wearing a top at all!

