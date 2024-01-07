Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

5 Fitness Shoes to Keep Your New Year’s Resolution Going All Year Long

By
Girls at fitness class
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re trying to be more active in 2024. (A few extra squats and steps a day will pay off in the long run, right?) But to get the ball rolling, it starts with the right shoe. Not just a comfortable shoe, but a super cute one!

We’re convinced that with cute workout shoes come more frequent workouts — don’t ask for science to back this up, though — and a boost of motivation to hit the gym, hit the trail or take the dog on a nice, long walk. We found five of the most stylish, functional athletic shoes on Zappos to carry and motivate you through a whole year of increased activity.

A little bonus: all of our top picks happen to be on sale! Let’s get active.

Related: Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product

Hoka Rincon 3

hoka
Zappos

We love the sleek style of these lightweight, supportive running shoes that will keep you balanced on any terrain.

See it!

Get the Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoes for $99 (originally $125) at Zappos!

Techloom Wave

shoes
Zappos

Whether for lifting weights or booking it to the grocery store, these vegan sneakers put fashion first (alongside comfort, of course!).

See it!

Get the Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Wave Shoe for $196 (originally $245) at Zappos!

Related: Plan on Rocking This Chic Striped Pullover 24/7 All Winter Long

Voyage Nitro 2

puma
Zappos

You’ll be turning heads wherever you go with these oh-so colorful kicks designed for running, walking or sprinting.

See it!

Get the Puma Voyage Nitro 2 Shoes for $121 (originally $130) at Zappos!

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

new balance
Zappos

If you’re ready for a cloud-like walking experience, look no further! These cushy New Balances come in 16 different colors.

See it!

Get the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 for $56 (originally $70) at Zappos!

Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20

brooks
Zappos

These Brooks have nitrogen-infused cushioning to propel every step of your run. Ready, set, go!

See it!

Get the Brooks Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 for $120 (originally $160) at Zappos!

Related: 17 Fashionable Fitness Finds on Amazon for Under $25

Nail polish

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!