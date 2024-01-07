Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re trying to be more active in 2024. (A few extra squats and steps a day will pay off in the long run, right?) But to get the ball rolling, it starts with the right shoe. Not just a comfortable shoe, but a super cute one!

We’re convinced that with cute workout shoes come more frequent workouts — don’t ask for science to back this up, though — and a boost of motivation to hit the gym, hit the trail or take the dog on a nice, long walk. We found five of the most stylish, functional athletic shoes on Zappos to carry and motivate you through a whole year of increased activity.

A little bonus: all of our top picks happen to be on sale! Let’s get active.

Related: Deal of the Day: Save Your Nails Forever With This Wildly Popular Product If your resolution is to spend fewer dollars — and hours — at the nail salon this year, your paws are probably singing your praises. Even if you’re just intending to cut back a tiny bit, any time without gel, dip powder or acrylic coating is a moment your nails aren’t suffocating. We know many […]

Hoka Rincon 3

We love the sleek style of these lightweight, supportive running shoes that will keep you balanced on any terrain.

Get the Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoes for $99 (originally $125) at Zappos!

Techloom Wave

Whether for lifting weights or booking it to the grocery store, these vegan sneakers put fashion first (alongside comfort, of course!).

Get the Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Wave Shoe for $196 (originally $245) at Zappos!

Related: Plan on Rocking This Chic Striped Pullover 24/7 All Winter Long We love warm weather, but you won’t find Us wishing every single day were a hot summer one. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have cozy fashion to sink into once temps drop. In fact, this adorable half-zip sweater reminds us why we love this time of year. Not all winter knits are equally […]

Voyage Nitro 2

You’ll be turning heads wherever you go with these oh-so colorful kicks designed for running, walking or sprinting.

Get the Puma Voyage Nitro 2 Shoes for $121 (originally $130) at Zappos!

Fresh Foam Arishi v4

If you’re ready for a cloud-like walking experience, look no further! These cushy New Balances come in 16 different colors.

Get the New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 for $56 (originally $70) at Zappos!

Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20

These Brooks have nitrogen-infused cushioning to propel every step of your run. Ready, set, go!

Get the Brooks Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20 for $120 (originally $160) at Zappos!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us