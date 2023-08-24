Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Half the battle of working out is motivating yourself to actually get started. Yes, we want the sculpted figure and the health benefits, but we have to admit — sometimes, we’re more inspired by cute activewear. If we buy ourselves a nice sports bra, workout romper or pair of leggings, we’re going to want to wear them ASAP!

Below, you can shop 17 of our favorite fashionable fitness finds on Amazon, all of which are under $25. The more affordable your activewear is, the more cute pieces you can buy — and the more often you’ll go to the gym!

Loose Workout Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We had to list this Motivation Quote tank top first since it literally lists out the reasons you wouldn’t go to the gym — and crosses them off!

2. We Also Love: For something simple to wear over your sports bra, you need to check out this CRZ Yoga crop top. It’s cute for out of the gym too!

3. We Can’t Forget: Yoga fans will especially love this pretty Inhale Exhale tank top. BRB, grabbing our mat!

4. Bonus: Thanks to its breezy cutout in back, this loose-fitting Bestisun long-sleeve top will keep you both looking and feeling cool. Grab it while it’s on sale!

Sports Bras and Bra Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: The strappy design in the back of this Yianna sports bra definitely commands attention. It looks like a sun!

6. We Also Love: Many sports bras are solid, but this tie-dye Maxxim bra is so colorful and pretty — and shockingly affordable!

7. We Can’t Forget: This leopard print Afitne sports bra will have you feeling fierce, for sure. The back design is also unique and chic!

8. Bonus: We adore the speckle print all over this CRZ yoga bra. It comes in so many colors too!

Shorts and Rompers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Crossover waistbands are very popular right now because they’re cute and flattering. Check out this Sunzel pair!

10. We Also Love: Why worry about pairing a top and bottoms together when you can keep it easy and adorable in this Automet romper?

11. We Can’t Forget: If you love activewear that makes your booty pop, check out this XXtaxn romper!

12. Bonus: If you like looser shorts, we have a pick for you too. All eyes on these Champion jersey shorts!

Leggings

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’d never leave out leggings. You need to make sure you grab these floral Ododos leggings while they’re 58% off!

14. We Also Love: If you’re really into some color, you’ll love the paint splatter effect on these Sissycos leggings!

15. We Can’t Forget: We’re mesmerized by the beautiful tie-dye on these Maxxim leggings. They’re making us want to go to the gym every day!

16. Bonus: This is another one for the leopard lovers! These Yeoreo leggings also come in fun shades of camo!

17. Last but Not Least: Squat-proof and confidence-boosting, these 90 Degree by Reflex leggings simply belonged on our list!

