One brand always on our wish list? Michael Kors, of course! But here’s the thing — we want to take those MK pieces off our wish list and officially put them onto our shopping list. It’s hard when you’re dealt designer prices left and right — but Macy’s is making things easy right now!

In fact, Macy’s has literally hundreds of Michael Kors items on sale, from bags, to shoes and beyond. There are so many amazing deals, it’s a fashionista’s dream. We’ll help you get your cart started with our picks below!

Avril Small Top Zip Leather Satchel

This is the perfect medium-sized bag that can hold all of your daily essentials and more without being completely massive and heavy. Its mix of neutral shades is great for pairing with any outfit too!

Was $298 On Sale: $149 You Save 50% See it!

Richie Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

This fan-favorite, highly-rated sandal has been deemed the “official sandal of summer” by reviewers. From the jute-wrapped platform to the golden logo details, it’s easy to see why this style is so popular!

Was $99 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See it!

Pyper Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

It’s functional, it’s beautiful, it’s timeless. This golden watch features tiny sparkling stones, an adjustable length and excellent water resistance. It’s the perfect gift — especially if you’re buying it for yourself!

Was $195 On Sale: $146 You Save 25% See it!

Logo Devon Tech Logo Monogram Lanyard

Sometimes, a small, everyday accent is all you need. Save space in small bags or carry this lanyard on its own to show it off!

Was $158 On Sale: $55 You Save 65% See it!

Mabel Trainer Running Sneakers

Say hello to your new everyday fall sneakers! These kicks will elevate all of your looks — literally — thanks to the sleek wedge design. The Soft Pink shade simply makes Us happy!

Was $165 On Sale: $129 You Save 22% See it!

Petite Floral-Print Smocked-Waist Tiered Dress

Bright and vivid, this tiered mini dress is perfect for date nights and nice events. The smocked waistband will keep you feeling so comfy too!

Was $155 On Sale: $93 You Save 40% See it!

Logo Jet Wristlet

Hate deciding between two colors? Well, why should you? This color-block monogram wristlet lets you have two! The design is chic, fun and functional, able to hold everything from your credit cards to your phone!

Was $128 On Sale: $64 You Save 50% See it!

