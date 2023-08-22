Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One brand always on our wish list? Michael Kors, of course! But here’s the thing — we want to take those MK pieces off our wish list and officially put them onto our shopping list. It’s hard when you’re dealt designer prices left and right — but Macy’s is making things easy right now!
In fact, Macy’s has literally hundreds of Michael Kors items on sale, from bags, to shoes and beyond. There are so many amazing deals, it’s a fashionista’s dream. We’ll help you get your cart started with our picks below!
Avril Small Top Zip Leather Satchel
This is the perfect medium-sized bag that can hold all of your daily essentials and more without being completely massive and heavy. Its mix of neutral shades is great for pairing with any outfit too!
Richie Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
This fan-favorite, highly-rated sandal has been deemed the “official sandal of summer” by reviewers. From the jute-wrapped platform to the golden logo details, it’s easy to see why this style is so popular!
Pyper Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
It’s functional, it’s beautiful, it’s timeless. This golden watch features tiny sparkling stones, an adjustable length and excellent water resistance. It’s the perfect gift — especially if you’re buying it for yourself!
Logo Devon Tech Logo Monogram Lanyard
Sometimes, a small, everyday accent is all you need. Save space in small bags or carry this lanyard on its own to show it off!
Mabel Trainer Running Sneakers
Say hello to your new everyday fall sneakers! These kicks will elevate all of your looks — literally — thanks to the sleek wedge design. The Soft Pink shade simply makes Us happy!
Petite Floral-Print Smocked-Waist Tiered Dress
Bright and vivid, this tiered mini dress is perfect for date nights and nice events. The smocked waistband will keep you feeling so comfy too!
Logo Jet Wristlet
Hate deciding between two colors? Well, why should you? This color-block monogram wristlet lets you have two! The design is chic, fun and functional, able to hold everything from your credit cards to your phone!
Looking for something else? Shop more Michael Kors on sale here and explore everything else on sale at Macy’s here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!