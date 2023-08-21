Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We may still be soaking up the sun right now, but fall is coming up fast. Now is the time to start your shopping so your closet is all set for chillier weather. What’s in for fall 2023? What will have you feeling your best?

Below, we’ve picked out 17 fashion finds that are absolutely perfect for this fall. Part of that perfection is that each and every one is under $30! Shop now — before they sell out (or the prices increase)!

Tops and Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Stylishly slouchy, this BTFBM collared shirt is effortless elegance in a nutshell. It comes in so many colors too!

2. We Also Love: This relaxed-fit Dokotoo tunic top falls somewhere between a regular top and a sweater — and what a sweet spot it is!

3. We Can’t Forget: Add even more versatility to your favorite cardigan with the double-zip design on this Zesica pick!

4. Bonus: It’s too early for chunky knits, but this breathable, lightweight Verdusa sweater everything for autumn. So cute!

Light Jackets

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Every fall wardrobe needs a denim jacket. This Dollhouse jean jacket will be a staple — and it’s such a good deal!

6. We Also Love: When the drizzles begin, be prepared. This Zcfire windbreaker is 100% waterproof, and it has a hood!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you love the retro vibes of the ’80s and early ’90s, you’ll be all about this Laoara color-block jacket!

8. Bonus: It’s shacket season, baby! Celebrate the return with this Trendy Queen shirt jacket, available in 11 colorways!

Bottoms

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Awesome jeans under $30? Sign Us up! We absolutely need these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. straight jeans!

10. We Also Love: You may be set with sweaters, but don’t forget about sweater skirts. This stretchy knit Lyaner pencil skirt is a must-own!

11. We Can’t Forget: One of our favorite fall fabrics? Corduroy! Our obsession with these comfy-cute Crazy Rosa corduroy pants knows no bounds!

12. Bonus: You’ll receive so many compliments on your style when you step out in a pair of these Damoron faux-leather joggers. Available in black, brown and dark red!

Accessories

13. Our Absolute Favorite: One of the best parts of fall is the accessories we couldn’t wear in the heat of summer. Beanies are soon to be everywhere — and this American Trends pick comes in every color you could want!

14. We Also Love: The oversized scarves can stay stored away for a little while longer, but this cotton-blend Woogwin scarf is ready for action!

15. We Can’t Forget: For some of us, fall means heading back to school. Make a fashionable first impression with the help of this Cheruty backpack!

16. Bonus: Whether you’re not so into beanies or just want some more options in your wardrobe, make sure to check out this Dreshow fedora!

17. Last but Not Least: Another accessory we love for a sophisticated layer is a shawl. The fringe trim on this Riiqiichy pick is just lovely, as is the cashmere-like feel!

