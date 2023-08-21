Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the best feelings is hopping into a hot shower in the morning and washing your sleepiness down the drain. Same goes for scrubbing the day away when you’re getting ready for bed! We may not wash our hair every day, but we always use body wash to keep our skin fresh, soft and supple.

Many of us keep both a body scrub and a body wash on our limited shower shelves. One step to slough away dead skin cells and massage our tired skin, and another for an all-over clean. How about saving some space, some time and some water by switching to a two-in-one instead?

OGX Smoothing Coconut Coffee Scrub and Wash Pros: Over 49,000 reviews with a 4.7 rating

Large, long-lasting size

Scrub and wash in one step Cons: No other size options

A few shoppers wished for more grit

We personally adore OGX’s body products, as they always smell amazing, are super affordable, come in great sizes and feel absolutely divine. And then there’s the bonus of this being a two-in-one that lets you scrub and wash in one simple step. Expect baby-soft, moisturized skin after using!

This body wash may also invigorate and energize skin, perking you up in the morning, as you would expect from a product with real arabica coffee in it. Coconut oil also plays a role in smoothing your skin, the two ingredients giving this body wash its name and part of its delectable fragrance. One shopper described the aroma as “a delicious vanilla cappuccino with toasted coconut flakes sprinkled on top”!

This sulfate-free, cruelty-free body wash/scrub comes in a large, 19.5 fl. oz. size. It will last a long time, but you should have no problem finishing it up, as it’s good to use for 18 months once it’s opened up. You can recycle the bottle when you’re done with it! If you’re someone who loves to get a good deal by stocking up, check out the pack of three available on the same page, which you can grab for just under $19 at the moment!

To use this body wash, massage it generously all over wet skin, concentrating on dry and rough patches. Rinse. Follow up with body lotion once you’re out of the shower. You can grab the same scent in cream form from OGX here to make the aroma really last!

