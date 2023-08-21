Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Last Chance

Ends Tonight! Take Up to 60% Off in the Tory Burch Private Sale

By
tory-burch-private-sale
Printed Smocked Dress/Mini Miller Raffia Crossbody Bag.Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hours left! The Tory Burch Private Sale is coming to a close, but there’s still time to save up to 60% on the chicest designer bags, shoes and more. So — how do you get access?

Just enter your email here for exclusive access to this online-only sale. You only have until the end of Monday to shop — 11:59 p.m. PT, specifically. There’s no time to waste! Shop our favorite picks from the sale below:

Mini Miller Raffia Crossbody Bag

tory-burch-private-sale-fleming-bag
Tory Burch

Bright but not loud, small but not tiny — this Miller bag is the perfect pick for late summer, and it will be the first thing you pick up again come spring. The strap is removable too, so you can carry it as a clutch!

Was $348On Sale: $224You Save 36%
See it!

Eleanor Loafer

tory-burch-private-sale-eleanor-loafers
Tory Burch

You’ll wear these soft leather loafers anywhere and everywhere, whether with a pair of cropped jeans or a slinky slip dress. The stretchy back and cushioned insole will keep your feet comfy all day long!

Was $248On Sale: $134You Save 46%
See it!

Miller Pavé Stud Earrings

tory-burch-private-sale-miller-earrings
Tory Burch

These glistening studs have tiny stones tracing the outside of the golden Double T monogram. You’ll need to grab them in gold with ruby stones or silver with olive stones to nab this deal!

Was $98On Sale: $62You Save 37%
See it!

Emerson Large Double Zip Tote

tory-burch-private-sale-emerson-tote
Tory Burch

A beautiful blend of style and storage, this spacious tote bag will be an everyday essential, whether you’re headed off to work or for an overnight trip!

Was $548On Sale: $224You Save 59%
See it!

Printed Smocked Dress

tory-burch-private-sale-smocked-dress
Tory Burch

So elegant! This pretty, printed midi dress has a smocked bust, a flowy skirt and short puff sleeves you can wear on or off the shoulders. It comes in sizes XS-XL!

Was $498On Sale: $224You Save 55%
See it!

Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot

tory-burch-private-sale-hiker-boot
Tory Burch

With colder weather coming up, it’s time to work on your boot collection. These hiking boots will keep you safe and sturdy on the trail and looking utilitarian-chic in the streets!

Was $448On Sale: $179You Save 60%
See it!

Fleming Matte Convertible Shoulder Bag

tory-burch-private-sale-fleming-convertiblebag
Tory Burch

Able to be worn short as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody, you’ll reach for this quilted PU bag over and over again, day after day. The Gray Heron shade is such a nice neutral — and it happens to be the color on sale!

Was $598On Sale: $449You Save 25%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Private Sale here and explore everything else at Tory Burch here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-ogx-coffee-body-wash-scrub

The Most Heavenly Coffee-Scented Body Wash Is Just $7 Right Now

Read article
nyc-summer-fashion

Stylish, Not Sticky — 17 Pieces to Wear When It's Hot and Humid in NYC

Read article
best-weight-loss-programs

This Metabolism Multivitamin May Help You Lose Weight and Gain Energy

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!