Hours left! The Tory Burch Private Sale is coming to a close, but there’s still time to save up to 60% on the chicest designer bags, shoes and more. So — how do you get access?
Just enter your email here for exclusive access to this online-only sale. You only have until the end of Monday to shop — 11:59 p.m. PT, specifically. There’s no time to waste! Shop our favorite picks from the sale below:
Mini Miller Raffia Crossbody Bag
Bright but not loud, small but not tiny — this Miller bag is the perfect pick for late summer, and it will be the first thing you pick up again come spring. The strap is removable too, so you can carry it as a clutch!
Eleanor Loafer
You’ll wear these soft leather loafers anywhere and everywhere, whether with a pair of cropped jeans or a slinky slip dress. The stretchy back and cushioned insole will keep your feet comfy all day long!
Miller Pavé Stud Earrings
These glistening studs have tiny stones tracing the outside of the golden Double T monogram. You’ll need to grab them in gold with ruby stones or silver with olive stones to nab this deal!
Emerson Large Double Zip Tote
A beautiful blend of style and storage, this spacious tote bag will be an everyday essential, whether you’re headed off to work or for an overnight trip!
Printed Smocked Dress
So elegant! This pretty, printed midi dress has a smocked bust, a flowy skirt and short puff sleeves you can wear on or off the shoulders. It comes in sizes XS-XL!
Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot
With colder weather coming up, it’s time to work on your boot collection. These hiking boots will keep you safe and sturdy on the trail and looking utilitarian-chic in the streets!
Fleming Matte Convertible Shoulder Bag
Able to be worn short as a shoulder bag or long as a crossbody, you’ll reach for this quilted PU bag over and over again, day after day. The Gray Heron shade is such a nice neutral — and it happens to be the color on sale!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Private Sale here and explore everything else at Tory Burch here!
