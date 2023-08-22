Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We show our skin a lot of love… but we might be missing something. While our face gets a whole routine day after day, the most we do for our hands to apply some lotion now and again. Hand lotion is great, but if your hands and cuticles are really struggling, they might need a little extra help.

With colder weather on the horizon, it’s very important to prep your skincare stash to combat the dryness. Just as you wear a sheet mask on your face for some extra hydration, how about trying a hand mask here and there? Mindy Kaling has the perfect affordable suggestion for you!

Aquaphor Repairing Hand Masks Pros: Six pairs per pack

Just 10 minutes per use

Hypoallergenic Cons: No larger packs available

Somewhat newer product — not too many reviews yet

Kaling recently recorded a Beauty Secrets video for Vogue to walk fans through her “night out glam,” from skincare to makeup. While she certainly had some luxury picks, we were pleased to see an Aquaphor product make an appearance.

“This next step, which is really fun, is these Aquaphor Repairing Hand Masks,” she said. “When I was a kid watching sitcoms, I would always wonder why the sitcom moms would be getting into bed, putting moisturizer on their hands. I was like, ‘Why are their hands so dry all the time?’ and now I’m literally that woman who has dry hands who’s doing that. And so, what I love about these Aquaphor hand masks is that they’re moisturizing for your hands, because hands age — didn’t know that!”

She then put her hand masks on, playfully stating, “They’re like clown hands — but I swear they’re so good for your skin.” She also called them “Mickey Mouse hands” — another A+ description — as she continued with her routine, removing them only after finishing up with her face roller.

These hand masks may nourish, hydrate, condition and restore the dry skin on your hands and cuticles. Don’t worry — it’s not like a foot peeling masks. No flakes! Just softness, thanks to ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter. You’ll also find Aquaphor’s beloved signature ingredients: provitamin B5, glycerin and bisabolol.

These hand masks are fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and paraben-free. You get six pairs per purchase. To use, just apply to clean, dry skin, leave on for at least 10 minutes, and then massage any excess product into your hands. It’s that quick and easy!

