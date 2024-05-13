Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’m a nut for nut butter! Every morning, I start my day with a bowl of oatmeal topped with a scoop of almond butter. And when I’m not putting peanut butter in my smoothies, I’m eating the spread straight out of the jar with a spoon. No shame!

Related: 16 Affordable Summer Fashion Staples Under $75 Summer has always been my favorite time of year. When I was younger, I’d gather up all of the money I saved up over the year to revamp my summer wardrobe each May. I was definitely the most stylin’ kid on the block . . .albeit a broke one. Fast forward to today and I […]

So, when Oat Haus reached out to see if I’d like to try their granola butter, I was intrigued. And once I tried the yummy product, I was hooked! I devoured the entire jar in less than 24 hours — I couldn’t help myself!

Gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free, this delicious granola butter is an amazing alternative to nut butter. And there are so many fabulous flavors to choose from! Keep scrolling to learn more about my new favorite snack.

Get the Oat Haus Granola Butter starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Oat Haus’ granola butter is everything you love about granola in ooey-gooey form. To me, it almost tastes like ice cream that won’t melt or cookie dough that is safe to eat (in other words, it’s pure joy in a jar).

Related: Kyle Richards Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Heavy Duty Ice Roller If you’re into skincare tools and devices, you’re probably all too familiar with ice rollers. They help reduce inflammation and puffiness, increase circulation, and smooth out fine lines. Here at Us, we’re obsessed with ice rollers because they bring a relaxing piece of luxury into our at-home skincare routine. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star […]

This granola butter is a game-changer for people with food allergies or restrictions, since it’s:

nut-free

soy-free

dairy-free

gluten-free

non-GMO

vegan

Kosher

Your move, peanut butter!

Get the Oat Haus Granola Butter starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Warning: Your mouth may water once you read all of the flavor options below:

It’s like the dessert menu of my dreams! I’m not the only fan of this sweet treat. One customer declared, “Honestly….it’s like the best thing I’ve ever tasted in my whole. entire. life.” I’m right there with you! Another shopper said, “This is not a substitute for peanut butter, it’s better. I love that it has texture and tastes fantastic. I can eat it by the golden spoonful.”

See It! Get the Oat Haus Granola Butter starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

You can drizzle this granola butter on your fruit or ice cream, spread it over toast or add it to smoothies. So many ways to enjoy this elite treat!