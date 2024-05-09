Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re into skincare tools and devices, you’re probably all too familiar with ice rollers. They help reduce inflammation and puffiness, increase circulation, and smooth out fine lines. Here at Us, we’re obsessed with ice rollers because they bring a relaxing piece of luxury into our at-home skincare routine.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about luxurious skincare. She’s always sharing product recommendations on Amazon Livestreams. The reality star keeps Us updated on the latest skincare trends and products to look out for. Most recently, she hosted a livestream where she shared Mother’s Day gift ideas to shop under $100.

Richards revealed that she’s “obsessed” with a heavy-duty ice roller that doubles as the perfect Mother’s Day Gift. The Skinny Confidential’s Hot Mess Ice Roller is available on Amazon for just $68! Best of all? If you’re an Amazon Prime member and order before midnight on May 10, the roller will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day.

Prepare to bid farewell to puffiness, courtesy of The Skinny Confidential’s Hot Mess Ice Roller. This luxurious beauty tool rolls swelling and redness away, too. If you were wondering, lymphatic drainage is the magic behind this Richards-approved tool. The vibrant pink roller boosts blood circulation to restore radiance and reduce inflammation from sleepless nights or, in Richards’ case, eating foods high in sodium, like sushi.

It’s very simple to use. Put the ice roller in the freezer for a few minutes, once it’s cold enough for your liking, use the handle to massage your face in an upward motion. It’s like getting a refreshing massage whenever you need a pick-me-up. Best of all? The roller stays cold for a long time, but you don’t have to worry about freezing your fingertips off. The handle doesn’t freeze.

Like Richards, shoppers are just as impressed with this skincare tool. “I have purchased many face rollers that were very affordable,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This is one I invested in and I love it! [I] tossed the others out as this one feels like quality and keeps cold! [It’s] my favorite morning routine,” they added.

Another customer revealed they use the Hot Mess roller daily. “From the aesthetic to how cold it gets and lasts compared to the others, [they] just don’t compare. It helps with puffiness and feels so good to wake you up in the morning,” the shopper raved. “The size of [the roller] is perfect for me and not too big, the thumb grip is also handy. I bought it during Black Friday and have used it every day since! 10/10,” they added.

Whether you’re on the hunt for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts or new skincare tools to add to your routine, you can’t go wrong with this icy roller!

