Whether you’re a mother, a recent college graduate or just aiming to refresh your style, we have the essentials to help you achieve an effortlessly chic and magazine-worthy street-style look. Emulating the style of New York fashion is a breeze with the right neutrals and accessories. What truly sets you apart is the impeccable fit, mixing of textures and quality of your clothing. Tailoring your garments can make a significant difference in how they drape on your body, providing a polished and seasoned appearance. You can easily access tailoring services through department stores or even dry cleaners!

If you opt for a monochrome look, consider layering silk against denim or cashmere for added dimension. Additionally, invest in clothing which can withstand multiple washes and continues to bring you joy each season. Choose pieces that are not only stylish but durable, ensuring longevity in your wardrobe. I’ve put together a selection of items that will bring an instant New York attitude to your closet. Are you ready to shop?

1. Cheap Frills: Bows are trending everywhere, from the red carpet, to every girl sitting at the bar sipping a cocktail in New York. Give the look a try with this hair accessory that is super affordable.

2. Jet Set: This two-piece skirt and sweater set in black is chic and versatile — period.

3. Be Iconic: Whether you’re a true Yankees fan or not, simply cap your head with this official logo hat and blend right in with the locals.

4. Slim Down: A straight cigarette pant is just what you need when you’re over trends and yearning for the classics.

5. Existential Essential: Try the better-than-wool button-down cardigan — easy to layer over absolutely everything and a staple in the New Yorker’s wardrobe.

6. Get a Boost: Slingback pumps give an added level of sophistication to any outfit and raise you to new heights with a block heel.

7. Wrap Around: You’ll want an oversized scarf to throw over a wool coat to stay warm while looking street-sharp.

8. Something Borrowed: Whether you borrow your boyfriend’s sweater or buy your own, it’s a must when dressing up or down in this city.

9. New York Noir: Lean into the stereotype of New York dressing and choose this all-black dress for warmth and style.

10. French Flair: Although stripes are a French thing, New Yorkers can’t live without at least one striped top.

11. Statement Piece: If you can only buy one item, let it be this wool houndstooth coat for layering over jeans or pajamas — because with this on, you’ll look classy no matter what’s underneath.

12. It’s In The Bag: There are so many designer handbags out there, but none compare to an efficient, high-quality leather tote which carries all of the essential needs of the day for much less.

13. Office Attire: Strut in these wide-leg denim trousers which can be paired with a tweed blazer or sweater.

14. Soft to the Touch: Wear this breathable velvet oversized blazer from day to night for all of your professional and social needs.

15. Spice It Up: Add some flavor with this leather biker jacket; it’s a nice blend of texture and mood.

16. Runway Moment: Live your Andy Sachs moment in these transformational leather knee-high boots.

17. Moody Hues: Pair these faux-leather wide-leg pants with a low heel and oversized blazer for some serious swagger.

