Stylish

Hailey Bieber’s Red Loafers Have Sold Out — But You Can Get the Look for Way Less

By
Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles on January 16, 2024.
Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles on January 16, 2024.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber’s shoes have Us seeing red … in the best way possible.

On Tuesday, January 16, the model stepped out for a smoothie taste test at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. She wore a long trench coat, blue jeans and a cropped Loewe polo top with red and white stripes. Coordinating with her top, she chose white socks and red loafers to complete her look.

This is yet another eye-catching casual outfit from Bieber that we need to make our own. Recreating this type of look for less shouldn’t be too much of a challenge — but we’ll need to find the perfect shoes.

See it!

Get the Oneeno Dress Leather Heel Loafers (originally $100) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Bieber’s actual shoes were The Row’s Soft Loafers in Leather. They cost $1,250 — and they’re sold out right now. How about we save over $1,100 with a similar pair from Amazon?

These handmade Oneeno loafers have a genuine leather upper (plus a leather lining) in the perfect cherry red shade. They look very much like Bieber’s, sporting a similar band on top and a short heel. They’ll look fabulous with casual and dressy outfits alike. They come in four other colors too!

ONEENO Women's Red Leather Heels Loafer 7.5 M US
ONEENO
You save: 20%

Oneeno Dress Leather Heel Loafers

$80$100
See it!

Want to see a few other options before you place your order? See other red loafers we spotted during our Amazon search below!

Shop more red loafers we love:

CLAKBLRG Women's Lightweight Breathable Leather Loafers Flexible Comfort Driving Style Loafer Red,9 US
CLAKBLRG

Clakblrg Leather Penny Loafers

$63
See it!
FOWT Women's Low Chunky Heel Loafers Round Toe Platform Flats with Lug Sole Casual Comfortable Shoes Driving Walking Traveling, Size 8 Red
FOWT

Fowt Low Chunky Heel Loafers

$56
See it!
Artisure Women's Classic Handsewn Red Genuine Leather Penny Loafers Driving Moccasins Casual Boat Shoes Slip On Fashion Office Comfort Flats 6 M US SKS-1221HON060
Artisure

Artisure Genuine Leather Penny Loafers

$39
See it!

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

