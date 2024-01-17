Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber’s shoes have Us seeing red … in the best way possible.

On Tuesday, January 16, the model stepped out for a smoothie taste test at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. She wore a long trench coat, blue jeans and a cropped Loewe polo top with red and white stripes. Coordinating with her top, she chose white socks and red loafers to complete her look.

This is yet another eye-catching casual outfit from Bieber that we need to make our own. Recreating this type of look for less shouldn’t be too much of a challenge — but we’ll need to find the perfect shoes.

Get the Oneeno Dress Leather Heel Loafers (originally $100) on sale for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

Bieber’s actual shoes were The Row’s Soft Loafers in Leather. They cost $1,250 — and they’re sold out right now. How about we save over $1,100 with a similar pair from Amazon?

These handmade Oneeno loafers have a genuine leather upper (plus a leather lining) in the perfect cherry red shade. They look very much like Bieber’s, sporting a similar band on top and a short heel. They’ll look fabulous with casual and dressy outfits alike. They come in four other colors too!

Want to see a few other options before you place your order? See other red loafers we spotted during our Amazon search below!

Shop more red loafers we love:

Not your style? Explore more shoes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

