Stylish

We’re Copying Olivia Wilde’s Funnel-Neck Hoodie Style ASAP

By
Olivia Wilde leaving the gym in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
Olivia Wilde leaving the gym in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.

Olivia Wilde just gave Us the perfect winter weather fashion inspo.

The House actress was spotted in Los Angeles after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio on Monday, January 15. She wore a white funnel-neck hoodie with drawstrings and a fleece lining. She also donned black leggings and black sneakers, carrying a turquoise Stanley Quencher water bottle and matching bag.

For most of us, the weather has been absolutely frigid lately. A hoodie like Wilde’s is exactly what our wardrobe needs. Ready to check out the pick we found on Amazon?

See it!

Get the Yousify Funnel-Neck Hoodie Sweatshirt (originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

We hit the jackpot finding this Yousify sweatshirt on Amazon. Many funnel-neck pullovers don’t include a hood, but this pick has everything we were looking for. From its slouchy fit and dropped shoulders to its soft fleece lining and kangaroo pocket, this piece is a 10/10!

This cozy, cotton-blend hoodie comes in five colors — including white so you can match up with Wilde — and sizes S-XXL. At $40, it’s a nice price too, especially for its more uncommon design.

Stylish young attractive woman looking at camera and posing on chair in studio.

Deal of the Day

50% Off! Shoppers Are ‘Neglecting’ Other Pants in Favor of These Trousers View Deal

Yousify Oversized Fleece Sweatshirt with Pocket for Women Cozy Pullover White S
Yousify
You save: 7%

Yousify Funnel-Neck Hoodie Sweatshirt

$40$43
See it!

Think you might prefer no hood? Hoping for a zipper? You can see other similar picks we spotted on our search below:

Shop more high-neck sweatshirts we love:

Aurgelmir Women's Casual Mock Neck Sweatshirts Drawstring Long Sleeve Loose Fit Lightweight Tunic Tops White
Aurgelmir

Aurgelmir Mock-Neck Drawstring Sweatshirt

$31
See it!
TBA High Neck Hoodies for Women Oversized Half Zip Drawstring Y2K Pullover Sweater Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt with Pockets White
TBA

TBA Half-Zip High-Neck Hoodie

$29
See it!
Fallorchid Womens Cowl Neck Tunic Tops Long Sleeve Pullovers Casual Drawstring Sweatshirts White
Fallorchid

Fallorchid Cowl-Neck Drawstring Sweatshirt

$25
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweatshirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Olivia Wilde Shares a Salad Dressing Recipe Following Former Nanny's Claims

Olivia Wilde

