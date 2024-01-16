We’re Copying Olivia Wilde’s Funnel-Neck Hoodie Style ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Wilde just gave Us the perfect winter weather fashion inspo.

The House actress was spotted in Los Angeles after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio on Monday, January 15. She wore a white funnel-neck hoodie with drawstrings and a fleece lining. She also donned black leggings and black sneakers, carrying a turquoise Stanley Quencher water bottle and matching bag.

Related: Ayo Edebiri Looks Angelic in a White Knit Dress — Get the Look for 98% Less Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ayo Edebiri is having a busy January, but she’s looking chicer than ever. The Bear actress, who just won her first Golden Globe (and is nominated for an Emmy), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 10. […]

For most of us, the weather has been absolutely frigid lately. A hoodie like Wilde’s is exactly what our wardrobe needs. Ready to check out the pick we found on Amazon?

Get the Yousify Funnel-Neck Hoodie Sweatshirt (originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

We hit the jackpot finding this Yousify sweatshirt on Amazon. Many funnel-neck pullovers don’t include a hood, but this pick has everything we were looking for. From its slouchy fit and dropped shoulders to its soft fleece lining and kangaroo pocket, this piece is a 10/10!

This cozy, cotton-blend hoodie comes in five colors — including white so you can match up with Wilde — and sizes S-XXL. At $40, it’s a nice price too, especially for its more uncommon design.

Think you might prefer no hood? Hoping for a zipper? You can see other similar picks we spotted on our search below:

Shop more high-neck sweatshirts we love:

Not your style? Explore more sweatshirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Nicole Kidman Braves the Rain in $200 Ugg Boots — Get the Look for $40 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Nicole Kidman isn’t afraid of a little rain. The Big Little Lies actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming movie, Babygirl, in New York City on Tuesday, January 9. She held a large umbrella over her […]