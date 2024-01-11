Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ayo Edebiri is having a busy January, but she’s looking chicer than ever.

The Bear actress, who just won her first Golden Globe (and is nominated for an Emmy), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 10. She was photographed arriving at the Los Angeles-based studio wearing a trench coat and red and white scarf with high heels.

Under her coat was the dress she wore for the interview: the Khaite Evelyn Dress. It’s a sleeveless maxi dress with a soft, subtly-ribbed knit, a slim fit and a high neckline. It’s still in stock, but it’s $1,980. Looking for something more affordable? You’re in the right place!

Get the Raisecom Sleeveless Knit Ribbed Maxi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This dress may sport a similar look, but it comes in at 98% less than Edebiri’s. You get free shipping with Prime too! From its rib-knit construction to its sleeveless design, this long white dress is exactly what we were looking for.

This dress will, of course, look beautiful on its own with heels, but make sure to consider it as a layering piece too. You could wear it underneath an oversized sweater, or with a wide waist belt and duster. It would be fabulous underneath a sheer and flowy mesh dress as well!

This Raisecom dress comes in four other colors, but if you’re loving the pure white look, you can check out other similar options we found on Amazon below!

Shop more long white dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!