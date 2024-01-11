Your account
Stylish

Ayo Edebiri Looks Angelic in a White Knit Dress — Get the Look for 98% Less

By
Ayo Edebiri arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on January 10, 2024.JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ayo Edebiri is having a busy January, but she’s looking chicer than ever.

The Bear actress, who just won her first Golden Globe (and is nominated for an Emmy), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, January 10. She was photographed arriving at the Los Angeles-based studio wearing a trench coat and red and white scarf with high heels.

Under her coat was the dress she wore for the interview: the Khaite Evelyn Dress. It’s a sleeveless maxi dress with a soft, subtly-ribbed knit, a slim fit and a high neckline. It’s still in stock, but it’s $1,980. Looking for something more affordable? You’re in the right place!

Ayo Edebiri arriving at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on January 10, 2024. ZZHollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
See it!

Get the Raisecom Sleeveless Knit Ribbed Maxi Dress for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

This dress may sport a similar look, but it comes in at 98% less than Edebiri’s. You get free shipping with Prime too! From its rib-knit construction to its sleeveless design, this long white dress is exactly what we were looking for.

This dress will, of course, look beautiful on its own with heels, but make sure to consider it as a layering piece too. You could wear it underneath an oversized sweater, or with a wide waist belt and duster. It would be fabulous underneath a sheer and flowy mesh dress as well!

RAISECOM Women's Sleeveless Knit Maxi Dresses Mock Neck Soft Ribbed Side Slit Summer Casual Formal Solid Color Bodycon Tank Midi Dresses White
RAISECOM

Raisecom Sleeveless Knit Ribbed Maxi Dress

$40
See it!

This Raisecom dress comes in four other colors, but if you’re loving the pure white look, you can check out other similar options we found on Amazon below!

Shop more long white dresses we love:

Danedvi Women's Knit Midi Tank Dress 2023 Fall Sleeveless Ribbed Crew Neck Bodycon Casual Basic Going Out Dresses White
Danedvi

Danedvi Knit Midi Tank Dress

$38
See it!
MEROKEETY Womens Summer Sleeveless High Neck Ribbed Slim Fitted Side Slit Knitted Sweater Dress,White,M
MEROKEETY

Merokeety Sleeveless Mock-Neck Knit Sweater Dress

$43
See it!
Madewell Women's Crinkle Cotton Sleeveless Open-Back Midi Dress, Lighthouse, White, S
Madewell

Madewell Crinkle Cotton Sleeveless Open-Back Midi Dress

$90
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

