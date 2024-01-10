Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nicole Kidman isn’t afraid of a little rain.

The Big Little Lies actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming movie, Babygirl, in New York City on Tuesday, January 9. She held a large umbrella over her head to shield her camel coat and matching Ugg boots from the seemingly endless rain.

Kidman was sporting the Chestnut shade of the Ugg Classic II Tall Boot, which has a water-resistant coating. This sheepskin boot is popular for a reason, but its $200 price tag may not be a preference. That’s why we’re helping you nail the look for 80% less!

Get the Dream Pairs High-Top Winter Boots (originally $68) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Dream Pairs boots swap sheepskin for faux fur, leading to a more affordable price tag without sacrificing comfort or warmth. They have 10.5-inch shaft to shield your lower legs, plus a grippy rubber outsole to keep you on your feet even when it’s slippery outside.

These tall, cozy boots come in the same shade as Kidman’s, but you can also grab them in a light beige, grey, dark brown or black. They come in sizes 5-12. There are no half sizes, but Amazon has a size chart to help you measure your foot for the best fit!

Want to see some other affordable options to help you channel Kidman’s look? See what else we spotted below!

