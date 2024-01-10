Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Nicole Kidman Braves the Rain in $200 Ugg Boots — Get the Look for $40

By
Nicole Kidman on set in New York City on January 9, 2024.
Nicole Kidman on set in New York City on January 9, 2024.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicole Kidman isn’t afraid of a little rain.

The Big Little Lies actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming movie, Babygirl, in New York City on Tuesday, January 9. She held a large umbrella over her head to shield her camel coat and matching Ugg boots from the seemingly endless rain.

Kidman was sporting the Chestnut shade of the Ugg Classic II Tall Boot, which has a water-resistant coating. This sheepskin boot is popular for a reason, but its $200 price tag may not be a preference. That’s why we’re helping you nail the look for 80% less!

See it!

Get the Dream Pairs High-Top Winter Boots (originally $68) on sale for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

These Dream Pairs boots swap sheepskin for faux fur, leading to a more affordable price tag without sacrificing comfort or warmth. They have 10.5-inch shaft to shield your lower legs, plus a grippy rubber outsole to keep you on your feet even when it’s slippery outside.

These tall, cozy boots come in the same shade as Kidman’s, but you can also grab them in a light beige, grey, dark brown or black. They come in sizes 5-12. There are no half sizes, but Amazon has a size chart to help you measure your foot for the best fit!

DREAM PAIRS Women's Shorty_high Chesnut Mid Calf Winter Snow Boots Size 7 M US
DREAM PAIRS
You save: 41%

Dream Pairs High-Top Winter Boots

$40$68
See it!

Want to see some other affordable options to help you channel Kidman’s look? See what else we spotted below!

Shop other similar boots we love:

BENPAO Winter Snow Boots for Women Warm Mid Calf Boots Black Fuzzy Boots Comfortable Fur Lined Booties(Chestnut,US8)
BENPAO

Benpao Winter Mid-Calf Boots

$37
See it!
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Aribel Tall Boot, Chestnut, Size 8
Koolaburra by UGG
You save: 27%

Koolaburra by Ugg Aribel Tall

$80$110
See it!
BEARPAW Women's Tamara Iced Coffee Boot Size 7 | Women's Boot Classic Suede | Women's Boots | Comfortable Winter Boot
BEARPAW

Bearpaw Tamara Winter Boot

$97
See it!

Not your style? Explore all boots here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Nicole Kidman

