The first thing that comes to mind with the color pink is either Valentine’s Day or — you guessed it — Barbie. But have you ever wondered what Barbie would wear to her Valentine’s Day date? Ken has an entire day of indoor and outdoor surprise activities planned, so she has to be prepared for every scenario and choose what to wear accordingly.

And although she’s limited to a strict color palette of light pink, medium pink and dark pink, Barbie still has to balance comfort, functionality and (most importantly) style. When Ken picks her up at the Dream House, she’s got to be looking her best. No pressure!

We found the sweater that Barbie would choose a thousand times over for her Valentine’s Day (or Galentine’s Day) festivities, and we would, too! It’s the perfect blend of trendy and classic that is perfect for the love holiday and beyond. The pink checkered design of this mock-neck sweater is slightly vintage, totally fashionable and just the right amount of casual.

Get the Zesica Women’s Casual Oversized Ribbed Knit Pullover for $47 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

Oversized is totally in, so don’t think this sweater skimps on the fabric. Ribbed knit material, lantern sleeves and a drop shoulder contribute to the relaxed fit while kicking up the style. A blend of viscose, rayon and polyester makes this sweater plushy, stretchy, breathable and soft — exactly what you (and Barbie) want touching your skin all day long. With a medium thickness, it’s also an ideal transitional weather piece for spring!

For winter (including Valentine’s Day), we love the look of this sweater paired with light, wide-leg jeans, a cream-colored puffer, layered jewelry and a pair of suede boots. To hop on the spring style train, try pairing it with a cream-colored vest, jeans and a cute handbag. The sweater is extra sassy when worn with a skirt, so if it’s not the arctic tundra where you are, you’re going to want to test that look. Whether you’re getting coffee, taking a walk or going out to brunch, you’ll be comfy and chic wherever you go! And this one happens to be on sale, so you’re going to want to grab it before Barbie does!

If you like the style but aren’t into pink or checkered print (or pink checkered print), there are 28 other options for you to choose from. Yes, pink checkered print is what Barbie would wear, but there are plenty of more neutral styles! So it’s time to get excited for your Valentine’s Day date knowing you’re covered on the outfit front.

