If you’ve been looking for a sign to get some smart appliances for your home, let this be it! Dreo is known for its space heaters, air purifiers and tower fans, but it has some bonus appliances like air fryers too! The brand is offering discounts on its bestselling items, and we’ve gathered all the best deals below. Air fryers, fans, heaters, humidifiers — they’re all on sale!

Ready to upgrade your home? Read on!

ChefMaker Comi Fryer

This isn’t just any air fryer. The ChefMaker has three modes to perfect whatever it is you choose to whip up!

Get the Dreo ChefMaker Comi Fryer for $279 (originally $359) at Amazon!

Smart Cool Mist Humidifier

Say goodbye to dry air in your home. This smart humidifier connects to your phone so you can control your air from wherever you are!

Get the Dreo Smart Cool Mist Humidifier for $60 (originally $75) at Amazon!

Smart Oscillating Floor Fan

Four speeds, four modes, wifi voice control and a silent spin are just a few things that thousands of reviewers love about this floor fan.

Get the Dreo Smart Oscillating Floor Fan for $70 (originally $80) at Amazon!

Space Fast Heating Portable Heater

Nothing’s worse than being freezing indoors! This quick-heating space heater will warm your space in no time so you can enjoy the coziness of your home.

Get the Dreo Space Fast Heating Portable Heater for $60 (originally $75) at Amazon!

6L Large Humidifier

Sometimes, you need more than just a small humidifier. Whether you have plants, babies or just want to humidify a large room, this device is the one for you!

Get the Dreo 6L Large Humidifier for $68 (originally $80) at Amazon!

Remote/Voice Control Table Fan

Even in the winter, your living spaces can get stuffy and hot. This little fan can sit on your desk, counter or nightstand to provide a bit of circulation!

Get the Dreo Remote/Voice Control Table Fan for $63 (originally $70) at Amazon!

