Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s safe to say the mild temperatures around the holidays didn’t last for long. And now here we are, in the middle of January, with some of Us living in weather which is potentially too cold for polar bears. To top it all off, given how freezing it is, we can barely express our style in any form other than outerwear — which can feel like a total bust for the aspiring fashionistas out there.

Even though you can’t stroll down the street in a light sweater, vest and sneakers, that doesn’t mean your outfit has to be ruined by a bulky jacket which keeps you warm but completely crushes your style. Layering is essential during these temps, and we found a warm outermost layer you can rock with confidence, enhancing your aesthetic instead of diminishing it. We can’t believe this trendy, thermal-lined puffer jacket is more than 50% off — someone pinch Us!

Get the Risissida Women’s Thermal-Lined Winter Puffer Coat for $35 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: Hailey Bieber Has Loved These Designer Earrings for Years — Get the Look Nothing makes an outfit quite like a nice pair of earrings — and every once in a blue moon, a good set of sparklers is worth the splurge. But $1,350? That’s pushing it for most of Us! If you’re a mega-model like Hailey Bieber, however, that price tag is a drop in the bucket. Case […]

The lightweight nature of the coat means you’ll be kept warm without a heavy, thick jacket which makes you look and feel poofy. It’s made of waterproof and windproof material for freezing rain or snowy days, ideal for those who live anywhere near the Midwest or on the East Coast where weather changes faster than our brains can even process. Since it’s relatively thin, you can wear it as a transitional jacket between seasons.

Diamond quilted material gives it a touch of classiness and makes it extra versatile for casual and fancy occasions alike. The coat is equipped with two side pockets and buttons, a hood with a drawstring closure and luxe silver hardware. You’ll want to bring it everywhere — except maybe Florida — and luckily, you can! The light padding makes it very compact, ideal to fit in your small travel bag or backpack.

Related: Meet the Plush '50 Star' Lounge Set Shoppers Can't Live Without It seems like no matter how much you crank up the heat, the house still feels chilly right now. That’s probably because it’s January, and if you’re anywhere which experiences actual seasons, this time of year is extremely, extremely cold. But that also means January is the ideal time for anything and everything fluffy — […]

It has a slightly oversized fit, so the brand recommends grabbing a size down if you’re not going for an XXL silhouette. But as we all know, oversized clothing — including jackets — is totally on trend right now. We’re picturing this jacket open with jeans, boots and a sweater underneath for daily wear — or with a bodycon dress, tall boots and plenty of jewelry for an icy night out on the town. It also gives you a polished, elegant appearance when worn with dress pants and a nice top, so you can reach for it on your daily commute to the office!

The coat comes in four different colors, and we’ll just tell you now — you’re going to want them all!

See it: Get the Risissida Women’s Thermal-Lined Winter Puffer Coat for $35 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other puffer coats on Amazon and don’t forget to check out today’s Daily Deals here!