It seems like no matter how much lotion and moisturizer we apply, our hands still crack, our lips still chap and our skin still flakes. Ending up back at square one every morning, afternoon and evening isn’t the greatest feeling in the world, but luckily there are options — for every price point — to soothe those winter skin woes.

We found seven moisturizing products you didn’t know you needed to turn this super dry January into, well, super fly January! Because why settle for parched skin? You’ll feel rejuvenated, radiant and ready to take on whatever this cold month brings. Check out these top picks from Target, Dermelect, Revolve and more!

Solabiome Nourishing Moisturizer

This moisturizer contains all of the ingredients your skin craves throughout this time of year — and then some. A blend of prebiotics, probiotics, beta-glucan, hyaluronic acid and other powerful ingredients nourishes the skin’s microbiome, giving you a healthier complexion from the source.

Get the Solawave Solabiome Nourishing Moisturizer for $36 at Ulta!

Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

Your body needs hydration too! This reviewer-loved body wash dissolves dirt and oil without stripping moisture, leaving skin soft, clean and glowy. Plus, it’s free of gluten, parabens, animal products and other harmful ingredients that dry out the skin.

Get the Naturium Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash for $16 at Target!

Super Cell Deep Moisture Cream

Orchid stem cells, phytoceramides and essential fatty acids are just a few formula components which allow this cream to strengthen the skin barrier while it hydrates. You’ll certainly keep this as a staple in your winter skincare routine. Suitable for all skin types, it also makes a great gift!

Get the Make Beauty Super Cell Deep Moisture Cream for $38 at Revolve!

Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

Contrary to what you may believe when you hear the word “acid,” hyaluronic acid is actually ultra-hydrating, not dehydrating. It is a natural humectant, retaining moisture to hydrate and plump the skin while smoothing out wrinkles. Plus, did you know that January 21 is National Hyaluronic Acid Day? It’s meant to be!

Get the Asterwood Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face for $18 at Amazon!

UV Aqua Rich Moisturizing Sunscreen

There may not be much sun, but there are still plenty of UV rays out there which have the potential to damage your skin! This sunscreen moisturizes while it protects and doesn’t clog pores — key for oil-prone skin. It’s a non-greasy formula that works for regular and sensitive skin alike!

Get the Biore UV Aqua Rich Moisturizing Sunscreen for $13 at Target!

Rapid Repair Facial Moisturizer

Calling all beauty queens with sensitive skin! This moisturizer was formulated with you in mind. It contains azulene, an anti-inflammatory compound, along with collagen, lavender oil, chamomile extract and avocado oil to soothe, hydrate and smooth.

Get the Dermalect Rapid Repair Facial Moisturizer for $45 at Dermalect!

Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion

Reviewers are obsessed with the quick absorbing, non-greasy nature of this total body lotion. It gives you softer and more supple skin instantly upon application which lasts for the entire day. The lotion contains no irritating fragrances, making it suitable for sensitive skin. We’re obsessed!

Get the Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion for $15 at Target!

