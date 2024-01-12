Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You spend hours watching YouTube makeup tutorials and hundreds of dollars on quality makeup and skincare products. With all the time and energy you put into perfecting your look, wouldn’t it be great if your beat would last longer than a quick run to the coffee shop or 30 minutes at the bar? Sigh, a girl can dream!

Luckily, this primer-serum hybrid was designed to address that exactly issue. Not only will this serum make your makeup last longer, but it will give your skin a porcelain doll-like smoothness you likely haven’t had since age two!

Get the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: This Collagen Supplement Helps Users 'Look and Feel Younger' — Over 40% Off Aren’t we all searching for the Fountain of Youth? Maybe an actual fountain doesn’t exist, but a youth-inducing combination of lifestyle and environmental factors, genetics, minerals, vitamins and proteins does! Collagen is a protein touted for its ability to restore skin elasticity, strengthen bones, promote hair and nail growth and support connective tissues. There are […]

Cult-favorite Laneige products are made to multi-task, relying on clinically-proven formulations to deliver visible results — and from what reviewers say, this stellar serum is no exception. Hydrate and prime at the same time — who wouldn’t want that? With or without makeup, you’ll snag an iconic glow bound to actually last.

It takes just a few drops of the makeup priming serum to add hours to your face’s cosmetic lifetime. Apply two-to-three drops to your skin right away (before layering on foundation and other products), then dab until it’s absorbed. That’s all! Just apply your makeup as usual, including sunscreen. Your skin will be like a glassy canvas!

If you’re simply looking for the hydration and glow benefits this serum provides — and not the makeup priming benefits — apply it as the last step of your skincare routine. The versatility of this Glowy Makeup Serum is one thing which makes it a bestseller, with some reviewers using it twice per day: once in the morning for long-lasting makeup, and once in the evening as a skincare nightcap.

Light fit prep technology and key ingredients like diamond mineral powder and ceramide hydration gel work together to prep, smooth and lock in moisture. The formula is suitable for all skin types, hydrating without throwing off your skin’s oil levels — even if you have naturally oily or combination skin! A balanced oil-to-water ratio is an important factor in a soft, springy complexion.

Related: I'm Trying These $19 Face Tanning Drops Reviewers 'Can't Live Without' The excitement of Christmas and New Year’s has completely dwindled down, and we’ve now reached the point of winter when we all need a little pick-me-up. If you don’t want to reach for a sugary snack, a little tan can give you that boost without the brutal impact on your blood sugar (and resolutions). Now, […]

And what better way to start the year than with the confidence boost of bright and radiant skin! Reviewers share the love of this serum, with one savvy shopper titling her comment, in full Rihanna fashion, “Where Have You Been All My Life?” “I have been searching for a product like this for years and years! Nothing has worked out until I discovered this fantastic product. This product makes my skin look dewy and glowy!!!! Love, Love, LOVE,” she continued.

Want to know what Laneige’s latest hit is all about? Shop now!

Get the Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop the bestselling skincare products on Amazon, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals!