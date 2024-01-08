Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Aren’t we all searching for the Fountain of Youth? Maybe an actual fountain doesn’t exist, but a youth-inducing combination of lifestyle and environmental factors, genetics, minerals, vitamins and proteins does! Collagen is a protein touted for its ability to restore skin elasticity, strengthen bones, promote hair and nail growth and support connective tissues.

There are five main types of collagen, each found in different parts of the body: skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, muscles, arteries, organs — seemingly everywhere! Since collagen is so ubiquitous in the body, a sufficient amount of it is crucial.

Your body produces less collagen as you age, resulting in wrinkled skin, weakened muscles, blood clots, joint pain and other ailments associated with aging. We don’t want that! Some effects of aging are inevitable, of course, but many aren’t written in stone. Lifestyle factors like eating collagen-rich foods, exercising and avoiding UV exposure can help slow the process, as well as avoiding smoking and excess sugar.

To ensure you’re getting enough of this key protein in your diet, supplementation can help. This collagen supplement contains all five types of collagen, promoting strength and vitality inside and out. Some of the most noticeable effects reported by reviewers include younger-looking and supple skin, stronger nails and less joint pain.

It is recommended for people with bone, joint or cartilage issues as well as people like Us who simply want healthier hair, skin and nails.

“I initially bought this for my mom, after 2 months of using she looks and feels younger now. Her joints have stopped aching, and her skin looks whiter, clearer, and smoother.”

And it’s not just her — more than 30,000 people give this supplement five stars!

This dietary supplement is enhanced with a digestive enzyme blend to promote better nutrient absorption, giving you a bigger bang for your buck! The collagen within each capsule is non-GMO and hormone-free with hydrolyzed collagen peptides from grass-fed bovine and chicken bone broth; eggshell and membrane sources; and some marine sources. These different sources combined yield a powerful complex that you can get daily in just three capsules! And they couldn’t be more convenient for travel and transport.

Regenerating your cells is about more than just a youthful appearance. If your goal is to get healthier inside and out this year, taking these capsules is one simple step that could put you on track for a strong year!

