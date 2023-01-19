Top 2023 Jewelry Trends That Are About to Blow Up — Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Excuse Us while we quote Taylor Swift for the millionth time since Midnights dropped: “Best believe I’m still bejeweled! When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” And just like the 2023 Grammy nominee, we’re ready to be shine in all the trending jewelry of the year!

Based off of runway fashion and expert input, we predict that five styles will prevail. From cuffs to chains, these statement pieces are sure to make a splash. Keep scrolling to shop the must-have accessories of the moment!

Chandelier Earrings

These Boho Tassel Earrings

Swing from the chandelier in these boho-chic tassel earrings, made with rhinestone crystals. Shoppers say these glitzy earrings elevate any outfit and don’t irritate ears.

$12.00 See It!

These Gold-Plated Crystal Earrings

Dazzle in these cascading gold-plated crystal earrings! One reviewer gushed, “To say I’m obsessed with these are an understatement! I got so many compliments and they are just beautiful.”

$48.00 See it!

These Crystal Fringe Earrings

Fringe benefits! Crafted from brass, enamel and cubic zirconia, these dark-toned crystal earrings are edgy and exquisite.

$48.00 See It!

Chunky Cuffs

This Gold Tangled Cuff

Go for the gold with this gold tangled bracelet! A statement piece that will go with any outfit (yes, even sweats!), this chic cuff is a wardrobe essential.

$44.00 See It!

This Boho-Chic Turquoise Bracelet

Whether you’re shopping for closet staples or Coachella accessories, this boho-chic bracelet is a crowd-pleaser. Designed with a stainless steel band and turquoise accents, this cuff features delicate craftsmanship.

$36.00 See It!

This Gemstone Cuff Bracelet

Hidden gems! Available in five stunning shades, this gold-plated gemstone cuff is a sparkly standout.

$100.00 See It!

Chain Chokers

This Gold Chain Choker

This gold chain choker will add some instant edge to your look. Dress up a sweat set with this necklace or team it with a black top and denim for a night out.

$24.00 See It!

This Chunky Silver Choker

The punk look is in for 2023! One customer called this chunky silver choker the “perfect accessory.”

$12.00 See It!

This Gold Chain Necklace

This heavy gold necklace is high quality! “Really flatters my neck and goes with any of my night out outfits,” one shopper said. “Would recommend it to everyone!”

$44.00 See it!

Girl With the Pearl Earrings

These Pearl Stud Earrings

Tell me about it, stud! A pair of pearl earrings is a timeless look that just so happens to be trending this year. One customer commented, “I really enjoy the simple and classic look of these earrings. A must-have for your wardrobe.”

$60.00 See It!

This Jennifer Fisher White Freshwater Pearl Necklace

Made to order with natural freshwater pearls, this luxury necklace features the signature Jennifer Fisher 14K gold oval clasp. If you want the real deal, then this pearl pendant is worth the investment!

$1,200.00 See It!

These Swooping Imitation Pearl Earrings

Studded with shimmering imitation pearls, these handmade swooping earrings are feminine and fabulous! One bride reported, “I bought these for my bridal shower outfit and was not disappointed! They are such good and lovely quality without being too heavy or bulky. Loved them and received so many compliments!”

$50.00 See It!

Hardware Hearts

This Set of Two Layered Heart Necklaces

Wear your heart on your neck with this set of two layered necklaces! One includes a string of hearts while the other features a heart-shaped locket.

$58.00 See It!

These Gold Rhinestone Heart Drop Earrings

Grin from ear to ear with these glittery gold drop earrings! The trio of heart-shaped pendants are bedazzled with rhinestones.

$14.00 See It!

This Kendra Scott Heart Pendant

This heart pendant from Kendra Scott makes such a great gift. Choose from 15 different colors!

Was $68 On Sale: $60 You Save 12% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

