18 Statement Bags That Hit the Top Trends for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While we’re still on the fence about some Gen Z outfit choices (Portia from The White Lotus didn’t do that generation any favors), the 20-something set has taught Us to take more risks with our style. Lately, we’ve been inspired to experiment with bold silhouettes and pops of color. It’s time to retire our drab wardrobe and add some new staples to the mix!
This year, the fashion forecast is all about turning accessories into accents! From belt bags to box bags, and hobos to handles, the 2023 purse trends are all statement pieces. We selected our 18 top picks below, most of which are under $50. Treat yourself to some new arm candy with these must-have handbags below!
Sparkly Styles
Shining, shimmering, splendid.
This Slouchy Chainmail Bag
This rhinestone hobo bag looks similar to the trendy Cult Gaia version that costs $428! Add some sparkle to your evening ensemble with this pretty purse!
This Rhinestone Triangle Clutch
The no. 1 bestseller in women’s evening handbags on Amazon, this triangle clutch holds more than you might think! According to one reviewer, “This purse is stylish with a touch of glam. This one can be dressed up down. It’s fictional and fun!”
This High-Quality Crystal Handbag
Silver linings! Adorned with crystals and a removable strap, this sparkly handbag can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody.
Belt Bags
Buckle up!
This Stain-Resistant Waist Pack
Featuring multiple zippered compartments for safekeeping, this belt bag is fashionable and functional. Great for travel, errands or walks!
This Badgley Mischka Belt Bag
We honestly can’t believe this luxe Badgley Mischka belt bag is only $35 — such a steal! Available in a rich burgundy or baby blue, this chic purse is complete with luxe gold hardware.
This Snakeskin Belt Bag
Recommended by Lala Kent on a recent Amazon Livestream, this snakeskin belt bag feels so much more expensive than it is. “These are a game-changer,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.
Hobo Handbags
You can’t spell hobo without boho.
This Woven Satchel
This woven satchel from Anthropologie is an affordable alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta hobo bag that retails for $1,393. One shopper echoed, “Great dupe for high end designers.”
This Free People Suede Hobo
Crafted with a soft suede in a sun-faded finish, this slouchy zippered bag has room for all your belongings. Such a boho-chic hobo bag!
This Knotted Faux-Leather Hobo
We’re also partial to this slouchy hobo, which is giving Us vintage 2000s vibes. One reviewer revealed, “The quality of the faux leather is great. In person, this bag looks better than the online photo. A winner!”
Beaded Bags
Crystal clear.
This Floral Beaded Bag
Florals for winter? Groundbreaking. This floral beaded bag is simply stunning!
This Scalloped Envelope Clutch
This envelope clutch is the perfect purse for a special event. Featuring scalloped beading on one side and soft vegan suede on the other, this evening bag is exquisite.
This Multicolor Tropical Clutch
Confession: we’re officially obsessed with this colorful clutch! Featuring a leaf-inspired tropical pattern, this beaded bag screams spring break and summer vacation.
Handle Handbags
It’s handled.
This Aldo Faux Leather Bag
This faux leather Aldo bag is so similar to the popular Rebecca Minkoff purse that costs $200. You can wear this style as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
This Crocodile Print Crossbody
Embossed like a boss! Available in 15 different colors, this crocodile print crossbody is small yet chic.
This Dark Green Tote Bag
Green with envy! That’s how onlookers will feel as soon as they see this gorgeous dark green tote bag that looks like a Birkin but for thousands of dollars less.
Box Bags
Think outside the box!
This Kaleidoscope Acrylic Clutch
Color Us smitten with this rainbow acrylic clutch! The sparkly box design checks all our boxes.
This Pink Marble Acrylic Box Clutch
Pretty in pink! This marble acrylic box clutch resembles a similar Cult Gaia style that retails for $328.
This Transparent Chain Box Bag
Part crossbody, part clutch and part shoulder bag with a chain strap, this transparent box bag feels futuristic! Ideal for any event when you need a clear bag, like a concert or sports game.
Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:
-
-
The 14 Best Designer Tote Bags That Are Stylish and Practical for Work
-
The 11 Best Designer Clutches to Elevate Any Evening Ensemble
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!