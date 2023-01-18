18 Statement Bags That Hit the Top Trends for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’re still on the fence about some Gen Z outfit choices (Portia from The White Lotus didn’t do that generation any favors), the 20-something set has taught Us to take more risks with our style. Lately, we’ve been inspired to experiment with bold silhouettes and pops of color. It’s time to retire our drab wardrobe and add some new staples to the mix!

This year, the fashion forecast is all about turning accessories into accents! From belt bags to box bags, and hobos to handles, the 2023 purse trends are all statement pieces. We selected our 18 top picks below, most of which are under $50. Treat yourself to some new arm candy with these must-have handbags below!

Sparkly Styles

Shining, shimmering, splendid.

This Slouchy Chainmail Bag

This rhinestone hobo bag looks similar to the trendy Cult Gaia version that costs $428! Add some sparkle to your evening ensemble with this pretty purse!

Was $60 On Sale: $50 You Save 17% See It!

This Rhinestone Triangle Clutch

The no. 1 bestseller in women’s evening handbags on Amazon, this triangle clutch holds more than you might think! According to one reviewer, “This purse is stylish with a touch of glam. This one can be dressed up down. It’s fictional and fun!”

$23.00 See It!

This High-Quality Crystal Handbag

Silver linings! Adorned with crystals and a removable strap, this sparkly handbag can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody.

$30.00 See It!

Belt Bags

Buckle up!

This Stain-Resistant Waist Pack

Featuring multiple zippered compartments for safekeeping, this belt bag is fashionable and functional. Great for travel, errands or walks!

$25.00 See It!

This Badgley Mischka Belt Bag

We honestly can’t believe this luxe Badgley Mischka belt bag is only $35 — such a steal! Available in a rich burgundy or baby blue, this chic purse is complete with luxe gold hardware.

$35.00 See t!

This Snakeskin Belt Bag

Recommended by Lala Kent on a recent Amazon Livestream, this snakeskin belt bag feels so much more expensive than it is. “These are a game-changer,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

$30.00 See It!

Hobo Handbags

You can’t spell hobo without boho.

This Woven Satchel

This woven satchel from Anthropologie is an affordable alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta hobo bag that retails for $1,393. One shopper echoed, “Great dupe for high end designers.”

$128.00 See It!

This Free People Suede Hobo

Crafted with a soft suede in a sun-faded finish, this slouchy zippered bag has room for all your belongings. Such a boho-chic hobo bag!

$158.00 See It!

This Knotted Faux-Leather Hobo

We’re also partial to this slouchy hobo, which is giving Us vintage 2000s vibes. One reviewer revealed, “The quality of the faux leather is great. In person, this bag looks better than the online photo. A winner!”

$88.00 See It!

Beaded Bags

Crystal clear.

This Floral Beaded Bag

Florals for winter? Groundbreaking. This floral beaded bag is simply stunning!

$48.00 See It!

This Scalloped Envelope Clutch

This envelope clutch is the perfect purse for a special event. Featuring scalloped beading on one side and soft vegan suede on the other, this evening bag is exquisite.

$50.00 See It!

This Multicolor Tropical Clutch

Confession: we’re officially obsessed with this colorful clutch! Featuring a leaf-inspired tropical pattern, this beaded bag screams spring break and summer vacation.

$44.00 See It!

Handle Handbags

It’s handled.

This Aldo Faux Leather Bag

This faux leather Aldo bag is so similar to the popular Rebecca Minkoff purse that costs $200. You can wear this style as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

$65.00 See It!

This Crocodile Print Crossbody

Embossed like a boss! Available in 15 different colors, this crocodile print crossbody is small yet chic.

$40.00 See It!

This Dark Green Tote Bag

Green with envy! That’s how onlookers will feel as soon as they see this gorgeous dark green tote bag that looks like a Birkin but for thousands of dollars less.

$52.00 See It!

Box Bags

Think outside the box!

This Kaleidoscope Acrylic Clutch

Color Us smitten with this rainbow acrylic clutch! The sparkly box design checks all our boxes.

$31.00 See It!

This Pink Marble Acrylic Box Clutch

Pretty in pink! This marble acrylic box clutch resembles a similar Cult Gaia style that retails for $328.

$78.00 See It!

This Transparent Chain Box Bag

Part crossbody, part clutch and part shoulder bag with a chain strap, this transparent box bag feels futuristic! Ideal for any event when you need a clear bag, like a concert or sports game.

$20.00 See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!