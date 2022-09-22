The 13 Best Designer Tote Bags That Are Stylish and Practical for Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s in the bag! If there’s one thing we can’t live without, it’s a practical purse. How else are we supposed to lug around all our items? You never know when you’ll need miscellaneous must-haves. Better safe than sorry! Just ask all of the celebs we’ve profiled for our iconic What’s In My Bag? feature.

While we somehow manage to store our essentials in a clutch or crossbody on a night out, daytime is a different story. Our work bag needs to be large enough to fit everything we need under the sun! After all, we carry our tote from home to the office and back again — sometimes making pit stops at the gym or a bar for happy hour. Not only do we need ample room to accommodate our laptop, wallet, keys and phone, but we also need extra space in case an outfit change is necessary. A working woman is basically a superhero, ready to shapeshift at the drop of a hat.

How We Picked the Best Designer Tote Bags for Work:

We always try to step up our game for the office, choosing pieces that are polished and professional. As they say: Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. We believe the same is true with accessories! A high-end bag is a wise investment, costing extra for regular use in a refined setting. So, we decided to narrow down the top 13 designer tote bags that are both stylish and practical for the workplace.

When curating this list, our main concerns were fashion and function. These tote bags are all spacious and sleek, giving you enough room to store your belongings in style. In addition to size, we also sought to pinpoint purses that contained at least one pocket or pouch for organizational purposes.

These totes are all top-of-the-line! Before asking for a raise (to make up for the price of these bags), raise the bar at work with these sophisticated shoppers!

1. Coach Willow Tote Bag

Elevate your work wardrobe with this Coach Willow Tote Bag. Featuring the brand’s signature C turn-lock clasp, along with over-the-shoulder straps and dual interior compartments, this large bag is open yet secure. And the center zip-pocket divider can store your iPad or other belongings you don’t want to misplace. Another perk? The pebbled leather will help prevent scratches when you’re on the go.

Pros:

Dual compartments

Pebbled leather

Cons:

Only one central pocket

2. Longchamp Large Le Pliage Shoulder Tote

It doesn’t get more classic than the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote. A style staple for decades, this functional bag can fold flat for easy storage when traveling. Made with a water-resistant finish, this durable tote will also keep your items dry on a rainy day. The bag is big enough to hold your laptop, and the leather trim gives this sleek tote a luxe look.

Pros:

Water-resistant

Foldable

Cons:

Somewhat flimsy

3. Saint Laurent Shopping Leather Tote

If you’re working with a slightly larger budget, then this Saint Laurent tote bag is simply divine! Comfortable to carry, this sophisticated shopper has an open top with a tethered zip-top pouch for personal items. Made in Italy with real leather, this softly structured bag also features a subtle logo and gold hardware. One shopper gushed, “I’ve been looking for the perfect tote bag and this is it! Everything fits in there perfectly including my 13 inch MacBook. Planning on using this purse daily for work. 10/10 recommend.”

Pros:

Large

Luxe

Cons:

Expensive

4. Kate Spade Ava Reversible Leather Tote

Want the designer name without the designer price? This Kate Spade leather tote delivers – and then some! Large enough to hold all your essentials but not too heavy to weigh you down. There’s also a removable coin purse so you can securely store important items. Crafted with refined grain leather, this bag is also reversible for double the color options.

Pros:

On sale and affordable

Reversible

Cons:

No large pocket

5. Madewell The Transport Tote

There’s a good chance you’ve seen a stylish stranger sporting this everyday bag while commuting to work. The Transport Tote is Madewell’s signature style, made with vegetable-tanned sustainable leather. With a longer strap drop for shoulder comfort and an interior side zip pocket for extra safekeeping, this bag is anything but basic. One shopper called this accessory “indestructible,” while another dubbed it a “holy grail tote.” Bonus: you can personalize this bestseller!

Pros:

Bestseller

Sustainable leather

Interior side zip pocket

Cons:

None

6. J.Crew Berkeley Tote in Leather

A timeless style that’s new for fall, this J.Crew tote makes the perfect office accessory. With enough room to fit your laptop and other work essentials, this bag looks like a purse but acts like a duffel. There’s even magnetic closure and an interior zipper pocket to help protect your possessions. And for a limited time, get 50% off with code SHOPFALL.

Pros:

On sale

Large

Cons:

New, so no reviews yet

7. Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Tote

This Rebecca Minkoff tote is totes adorbs! The clip-lock hardware adds some fashionable flair to this black leather bag. Large enough to fit a laptop, this gorgeous bag is structured and spacious. As one shopper said, “Gorgeous, soft, perfect size for me. And lightweight.”

Pros:

Pockets

Roomy

Cons:

No zip closure

8. Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote Bag

A fresh take on a popular style, the Tory Burch Perry Tote Bag is bigger and better than ever. This updated version features more pockets for organization, longer straps for extra comfort and additional space. Made with Italian pebbled leather, this large tote also includes a center zip pocket, protective metal feet and a removable charm. Plenty of room to carry a 13-inch laptop or other items from the office.

Pros:

Large

Four compartments

Cons:

Most reviews are glowing, but a few shoppers took issue with the straps

9. Modern Picnic Vegan Leather Tote

Head to the office in sustainable style with this vegan leather tote! Accompanied by a removable insulated pouch, this bag includes metal feet and gold hardware. This sharp shopper also features zip closure, an open back pocket and an interior zip pocket for additional storage and security.

Pros:

Sustainable

Zip closure and multiple pockets

Cons:

Hard to find any!

10. Christian Louboutin Cabata Leather Tote

You’re probably familiar with Christian Louboutin’s iconic red-bottom heels, but allow Us to introduce you to this equally fabulous leather tote. Adorned with the brand’s signature spike embellishment at the handle, this bag is also marked by silver hardware and a flat contrast bottom with the Louboutin logo. Other details of note? One interior compartment with a removable zip pouch, a dual top handle and an open top with lobster clasp closure.

Pros:

Signature details

Chic appearance

Cons:

Only one zip pouch

11. Salvatore Ferragamo Travel Leather Tote

One of the most legendary labels on the market, Salvatore Ferragamo is known for crafting luxury shoes. Just like the brand’s famous footwear, this his pebbled leather tote is minimalist in construction yet unique in design. For instance, the interior zip pouch flaunts a passport stamp pattern. With signature gold logo hardware and an insert lock closure, this sturdy bag lives up to Ferragamo’s reputation.

Pros:

Luxe details

Interior zipper pocket

Cons:

Expensive

12. Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Tote

Whether you’re traveling to the office or traveling to another city, this Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Tote will get you to your destination without a hitch. Crafted from Saffiano leather, this roomy tote has the most pockets of any bag on this list. There’s two outside side open pockets, one inside zip pocket, three inside open pockets and an inside cell phone pocket. Plus, top zip closure! Never lose a pen, beauty product or paper clip again!

Pros:

Ample pockets

Zip closure

Cons:

Not as large as other totes

13. Marc Jacobs Women’s The Tote Bag

Searching for a tote bag with a more relaxed look? Try this popular Marc Jacobs style, made with sturdy canvas. Stand out from all the other black bags at the office with big block lettering and the label’s signature patch.

Pros:

Made with sturdy canvas

Relaxed style

Cons:

Logo is a little loud

