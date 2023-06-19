The Best Work Bags for Women to Make Your Commute Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Heading back to the office like much of America’s workforce, and in need of one of the best work bags for women? While it’s certainly a chore, there are clear advantages to meeting in person with colleagues. Plus, with the right accessory in tow, you can make your commute (and overall daily life) much easier. With that in mind, it’s important to find the absolute best work bag to suit your lifestyle that will last you a long length of time as well. Before finding a work bag that you feel will elevate your aesthetic, there are factors to consider before going through with your purchase.
It may seem hard to determine what type of work bag is best for you, but it will be much simpler with the help of this guide to steer you in the right direction. Out of all of the different options to choose from, we’ve hand-selected a collection of amazing options to get you started. Read on to discover the best work bags for women!
The 15 Best Work Bags for Women
Best Overall Work Bag: Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Pros
- Water-resistant
- Super roomy
- Three color options
Cons
- Thinner shoulder straps
- Very thin material
- No organization on the interior
Best Affordable Work Bag: ALDO Adraree Faux Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
Apart from its looks, the tote’s interior is truly spectacular. It’s separated into three compartments, with the center one featuring a zip closure. It is admittedly on the smaller side, but if you like to keep all of your items seriously organized, this may be the ideal work bag for you, especially if you don’t have to bring a laptop daily!
Pros
- Affordable
- Structured design
- Comes with attachable crossbody strap
Cons
- Too small for laptops
- Only two color options
- Few reviews
Best Leather Work Bag: kate spade new york all day leather tote
The muted navy blue hue is beautiful, and the inside has a brighter seashell print which gives the bag a touch of fun! The large open compartment has enough room to fit a 13-inch laptop, a tablet, your phone, notebooks and everything else you may need to take with you to the office.
Pros
- Beautiful textured leather
- Metal lock on the interior
- Comes with a detachable zipper pouch
Cons
- Thin shoulder straps
- Only one main compartment
- No reviews
Best Zip Leather Work Bag: Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote
Although it’s not as large of a tote, reviewers find it surprisingly roomy and claim it can fit a ton of essentials throughout. Keep your important items safe inside the main compartment, and throw in anything you need to reach quickly in the large slip pocket on the outside of the bag. Easy breezy!
Pros
- Two ways to wear
- Adjustable long strap
- Three different leather colors to choose from
Cons
- Too small for laptops
- Thinner shoulder straps
- Slouchier style
Best Monogram Work Bag: ROYCE New York Personalized Leather Tote
Instead of having an ordinary work bag, this one allows you to make it your own, and it also serves as an excellent gift for a friend or family member who’s heading back to the office too.
Pros
- High quality
- Three different monogram options
- Included detachable wristlet
Cons
- No organizational compartments
- Thinner shoulder straps
- A bit expensive
Best Medium-Size Work Bag: HOBO Sheila Medium Satchel
The bag is made from leather and has a zipper at the top for the main compartment, as well as a slip pocket on one side for smaller items which you need to reach easily. The bag also gets bonus points for featuring two different ways to wear it! Use the top handles to hang it off your arm, or wrap it over your shoulder as a crossbody. Genius!
Pros
- Adjustable and detachable crossbody strap
- High-quality patent leather
- Roomy interior
Cons
- Not large enough for laptops
- Few reviews
- No interior organization
Best Bucket-Style Work Bag: Rebecca Minkoff Darren Deerskin Leather Shoulder Bag
Pros
- Spacious interior
- Compact design
- Lock closure
Cons
- Only one color option
- Expensive
- Not meant for larger items
Best Gym Work Bag: Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag
Pros
- More affordable
- Multiple compartments
- Durable and spacious
Cons
- Only two color options
- A bit large for day-to-day wear
- Thinner shoulder straps
Best Canvas Work Bag: Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
The branding on the front of the bag may be too loud for some, but we know there are plenty of shoppers who will absolutely adore it. Sure, it’s more than a standard canvas tote in the financial department, but Marc Jacobs is a legendary name in the fashion industry — and his luxe label’s designs are priced accordingly. You will wear this for years to come, and it will even be a smash hit on the weekends.
Pros
- Top zip closure
- Interior zipper pocket
- Flexible and foldable fabric
Cons
- Thin material
- Few organizational features
- A bit pricy
Best Nylon Work Bag: Tory Burch Ella Tote
Additionally, you’ll also receive a thicker feel in the nylon, which you don’t always get with canvas, and if durability is a concern, this is important to note. Apart from the fabric specs, this tote is seriously roomy and can fit pretty much anything you need for a busy day. Plus, it’s Tory Burch!
Pros
- Super spacious
- More affordable
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- No organization on the interior
- Doesn't have a zipper on top
- Only two color options
Best Convertible Work Bag: Cole Haan Grand Ambition Leather Backpack
Pros
- Great reviews
- Multiple functional pockets
- High-quality straps
Cons
- Only two color options
- Straps are a bit thin
- Higher price tag
Best Anti-Theft Work Bag: Hedgren Elvira RFID Tote
Pros
- Anti-theft technology
- Padded material with interior laptop compartment
- Water-repellent fabric
Cons
- Only one color option
- No reviews
- Sportier look for work
Best Sustainable Work Bag: Aimee Kestenberg Rocker Leather Tote
Pros
- Extra large size
- Spacious interior
- Environmentally-friendly
Cons
- A bit pricy
- Few reviews
- May be low in stock
Best Travel Work Bag: Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote
Pros
- Water-resistant material
- Super roomy
- Attachable to suitcase
Cons
- Only one color option
- Only one additional pocket on the interior
- Thinner fabric
Best Designer Work Bag: MCM Medium Liz Reversible Shopper
Pros
- Reversible design
- Amazing reviews
- High-quality
Cons
- More expensive
- Only two color options
- Thinner shoulder straps
Finding the Best Work Bags for Women: A Buyer’s Guide
Finding a best work bag may seem like a simple task, but there’s a lot to consider before making a purchase. Some people are more confident shoppers, but if you’re the type who’s unable to make a final decision, this guide will hopefully be able to help.
There may be important questions to ask yourself which you haven’t even thought of, or questions which will help you narrow down your options. From the size of the work bag, to the quality of the material and the price, you’ll be able to figure out which styles are best suited for what you’re looking for.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Work Bags for Women
When choosing the best work bags for women for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:
Price
The money you’re willing to spend on a work bag is a personal choice, but if you’re going to use the bag frequently, certain options may be worth the higher price tag. But there are a variety of different price points to choose from in the realm of high-quality work bags. There are more affordable options, and incredibly expensive ones. Consider how much you’re able to pay for a certain bag, but if you have your heart set on one particular purse, there are check-out options you can choose to pay off your purchase over time!
Size
What do you need to carry to and from work on a regular basis? It’s important to think about this before purchasing a work bag so you’re not left with an overstuffed tote which becomes harder to drag around. You want your bag to make your life easier, and not more difficult. Check out the dimensions of the work bag you’re considering buying to make sure it can fit larger items. Or if you don’t need to carry around as much, pick out a smaller one!
Additional Pockets
If you value having multiple compartments to keep yourself organized, pick out a bag which has different pockets on the interior and the exterior. Plenty of work bags will only have one large compartment, which may work for some, but if that doesn’t vibe with your needs, avoid these types of purses.
Material
Because the work bag you choose is going to be used frequently by nature, you want to make sure the quality of the material is durable and will last. This is important to consider if you know the things you carry in your work bag will make it heavy. There’s nothing worse than a bag falling apart on your commute! To make sure this doesn’t happen, look into more sturdy materials when selecting a new work bag.
Reviews
Of course, everyone will have their own opinion on any given product, but reading reviews will give you a better picture of the bag you’re considering buying. Tons of reviewers will even go as far as to add their own photos of the bag you’re buying, so you’ll be able to get a better sense of what you’re in the market for!
What are the Different Types of Work Bags for Women?
The following are the most common types of work bags for women.
Tote Bags
This style of bag is easily the most popular to shop for while looking for a new work bag. These purses are larger and roomier, which can fit more of your items which you need to take with you to the office. With that said, tote bags can come in all different shapes and sizes, so it’s important to check the specs and see if the bag in question will actually work for you!
Backpacks
If you want to go hands-free or want a bag that will be more evenly distributed on your shoulders, a backpack is the way to go. The only issue which can come up with finding a backpack for work is they don’t always appear as professional. But there are plenty of high-quality options which have chic qualities — and even convertible backpacks which you can wear as a regular purse as well!
Smaller Purses
If you don’t need to carry around a laptop or a higher volume of items for work, you can definitely get away with carrying a smaller purse. Even though you may be able to use a more compact work bag, you still want it to have enough room to fit all of your essentials for your an entire day, so keep that in mind on the quest.
What are the Different Uses for Work Bags for Women?
The following are the reasons why people use work bags for women.
Commuting
Whether you take public transit or drive to work, you’re leaving the comfort of your home, so you want a proper bag that will carry everything you need to get through the day. You can’t just rock a simple crossbody purse when you’re commuting to work, which is why the proper work bag is absolutely necessary in this case.
Broader Travel
Commuting to work is a form of travel, but some people travel much father distances depending on what type of job they have. If you’re the type of person who does find themselves racking up frequent flyer miles, finding the right bag that you can also travel with is something to consider!
Everyday Life
While it’s trendy to carry around smaller purses, this simply doesn’t work for everyone. If you’re the type of person who loves carrying around a slew of items at all times, your work bag may be used for more than just the weekdays!
Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Work Bags for Women
When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best work bags for women for your needs.
How much am I willing to spend?
When it comes to considering the price of the work bag you’re thinking about buying, you may want to ask yourself how much you can afford to spend. If you think you can swing a higher-priced work bag, and it meets your expectations, go for it!
How versatile is this work bag?
A work bag is usually a constant in day-to-day life. You’re not likely to swap it out often, so if you’re looking for a new one, you want to make sure it’s the type of bag which you know will team well with many different ensembles.
What will I use it for the most?
Are you primarily using this bag for your weekdays, or do you want a work bag which can be used for other purposes as well? Everyone has different goals when shopping, so that will factor into how you make your decision on which work bag will best suit your needs.
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!