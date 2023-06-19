The Best Work Bags for Women to Make Your Commute Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Heading back to the office like much of America’s workforce, and in need of one of the best work bags for women? While it’s certainly a chore, there are clear advantages to meeting in person with colleagues. Plus, with the right accessory in tow, you can make your commute (and overall daily life) much easier. With that in mind, it’s important to find the absolute best work bag to suit your lifestyle that will last you a long length of time as well. Before finding a work bag that you feel will elevate your aesthetic, there are factors to consider before going through with your purchase.

It may seem hard to determine what type of work bag is best for you, but it will be much simpler with the help of this guide to steer you in the right direction. Out of all of the different options to choose from, we’ve hand-selected a collection of amazing options to get you started. Read on to discover the best work bags for women!

The 15 Best Work Bags for Women

Best Overall Work Bag: Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote The iconic Le Pliage Tote from Longchamp has a long history and remains one of the best options for a functional, versatile and durable work bag. It’s incredibly streamlined on the design front, but this simplicity is what has made it a consistent top seller over the years. The bag is made from sleek nylon which has a water-resistant finish, so you don’t have to worry about your things getting wet if you get caught in the rain. It has one main large interior compartment and one small zip pocket on the inside for smaller items. There is so much space for you to fit everything you need into this bag, whether you’re using it for work, for school or for travel. Pros Water-resistant

Super roomy

Three color options Cons Thinner shoulder straps

Very thin material

No organization on the interior $155.00 See it!

Best Affordable Work Bag: ALDO Adraree Faux Leather Crossbody Tote Bag This beautiful bag is arguably one of the most expensive-looking affordable bags that money can buy right now. If you’re a shopper on a budget but want a work bag which doesn’t look like you skimped on the purchase, this is such a solid choice! The gold hardware details add the perfect finishing touches to this structured tote, and it has an undeniably timeless design. Apart from its looks, the tote’s interior is truly spectacular. It’s separated into three compartments, with the center one featuring a zip closure. It is admittedly on the smaller side, but if you like to keep all of your items seriously organized, this may be the ideal work bag for you, especially if you don’t have to bring a laptop daily! Pros Affordable

Structured design

Comes with attachable crossbody strap Cons Too small for laptops

Only two color options

Few reviews $65.00 See it!

Best Leather Work Bag: kate spade new york all day leather tote We can all agree that this is a work bag which definitely means business! If you’re in the market for a tote that’s seriously durable and will look great for countless years to come, this one should be high up on your list of possible picks. The rectangular shape, sleek leather material and super minimalist design team up to create a functional work bag which you can use daily. The muted navy blue hue is beautiful, and the inside has a brighter seashell print which gives the bag a touch of fun! The large open compartment has enough room to fit a 13-inch laptop, a tablet, your phone, notebooks and everything else you may need to take with you to the office. Pros Beautiful textured leather

Metal lock on the interior

Comes with a detachable zipper pouch Cons Thin shoulder straps

Only one main compartment

No reviews

Best Zip Leather Work Bag: Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote So many leather tote bags which are popular for work often have one major design flaw — they don’t zip up at the top. But this bag has the handy feature, giving you more peace of mind and security — especially if you’re a commuter! The bag is incredibly spacious according to shoppers, and they love the timeless design which is able to be worn over and over again. Although it’s not as large of a tote, reviewers find it surprisingly roomy and claim it can fit a ton of essentials throughout. Keep your important items safe inside the main compartment, and throw in anything you need to reach quickly in the large slip pocket on the outside of the bag. Easy breezy! Pros Two ways to wear

Adjustable long strap

Three different leather colors to choose from Cons Too small for laptops

Thinner shoulder straps

Slouchier style $188.00 See it!

Best Monogram Work Bag: ROYCE New York Personalized Leather Tote Give your work bag a personal touch thanks to this tote which you can have monogramed! You have the option to add your initials or whatever letters you want to the top of this bag, and they can either be printed in silver or gold foil or embossed into the leather. You can add up to nine letters to the monogram feature, and the shipping is fairly fast, so you won’t have to wait a long time to have this bag delivered. It will be ready to use in no time! Instead of having an ordinary work bag, this one allows you to make it your own, and it also serves as an excellent gift for a friend or family member who’s heading back to the office too. Pros High quality

Three different monogram options

Included detachable wristlet Cons No organizational compartments

Thinner shoulder straps

A bit expensive $298.00 See it!

Best Medium-Size Work Bag: HOBO Sheila Medium Satchel This is a great work bag for anyone who doesn’t have to carry a laptop back and forth every day and only brings what they absolutely need for a busy day in the office. It still can fit your tablet if that’s what you carry for work, and it boasts enough room for plenty of more important items as well. The bag is made from leather and has a zipper at the top for the main compartment, as well as a slip pocket on one side for smaller items which you need to reach easily. The bag also gets bonus points for featuring two different ways to wear it! Use the top handles to hang it off your arm, or wrap it over your shoulder as a crossbody. Genius! Pros Adjustable and detachable crossbody strap

High-quality patent leather

Roomy interior Cons Not large enough for laptops

Few reviews

No interior organization $298.00 See it!

Best Bucket-Style Work Bag: Rebecca Minkoff Darren Deerskin Leather Shoulder Bag Bucket bags are ideal options for work bags, because while they may appear small thanks to their silhouette, you can fit so much more into them than meets the eye. That’s also the case with this elegant bag, which is larger than your average purse of the bucket variety. It’s another smaller option for those who don’t need to carry around a slew of items for work, but still need some essentials to get them through the day. There’s even a divider on the interior which can help keep your items in place. It may not be cheap, but it’s fairly well-priced for a popular designer name. Pros Spacious interior

Compact design

Lock closure Cons Only one color option

Expensive

Not meant for larger items $378.00 See it!

Best Gym Work Bag: Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag Whether you hit the gym before or after work, it’s safe to say that you don’t especially want to carry around an extra gym bag with you for your workout clothes. And luckily, with this bag, you don’t have to! It’s a tote which is primarily designed for short weekend trips, but it’s still compact enough to be able to take to work and not feel bulky. The best part is the separate zip compartment on the bottom, which is ideal for keeping your gym clothes and shoes away from the rest of your items. As a bonus, this brand is owned by actress Shay Mitchell, and is also known for their hilarious social media presence. Pros More affordable

Multiple compartments

Durable and spacious Cons Only two color options

A bit large for day-to-day wear

Thinner shoulder straps $108.00 See it!

Best Canvas Work Bag: Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag Anyone who prefers the softer and more lightweight feel of a canvas tote, but is looking for one which still feels upscale enough for work, will certainly enjoy this bag! It’s unquestionably one of the trendiest tote bags around, and its designer status means it won’t look frumpy or out-of-place with a professional ensemble. The branding on the front of the bag may be too loud for some, but we know there are plenty of shoppers who will absolutely adore it. Sure, it’s more than a standard canvas tote in the financial department, but Marc Jacobs is a legendary name in the fashion industry — and his luxe label’s designs are priced accordingly. You will wear this for years to come, and it will even be a smash hit on the weekends. Pros Top zip closure

Interior zipper pocket

Flexible and foldable fabric Cons Thin material

Few organizational features

A bit pricy $225.00 See it!

Best Nylon Work Bag: Tory Burch Ella Tote Similar to canvas, nylon has a much lighter weight when compared to a tote bag, but it’s incredibly different when it comes to how well it can suit your needs. The material this tote bag is made from is much more water resistant, so if you work in an area which experiences unexpected rain showers regularly, picking out this tote may be a wise choice. Additionally, you’ll also receive a thicker feel in the nylon, which you don’t always get with canvas, and if durability is a concern, this is important to note. Apart from the fabric specs, this tote is seriously roomy and can fit pretty much anything you need for a busy day. Plus, it’s Tory Burch! Pros Super spacious

More affordable

Amazing reviews Cons No organization on the interior

Doesn't have a zipper on top

Only two color options $248.00 See it!

Best Convertible Work Bag: Cole Haan Grand Ambition Leather Backpack If you’re looking for a seriously impressive two-in-one deal, this may be the work bag for you! If you want to wear it as a tote, you can — but when you want to go hands-free, there are backpack straps so you can wear the bag with ease. You may not be able to tell by looking at the bag, but it’s actually beyond spacious and can keep you well organized throughout the day. There’s an interior pocket which fits a laptop, plus additional slip and zip pockets for smaller items. There are even two exterior zip pockets on either side of the bag to make specific items that much easier to reach! Pros Great reviews

Multiple functional pockets

High-quality straps Cons Only two color options

Straps are a bit thin

Higher price tag $328.00 See it!

Best Anti-Theft Work Bag: Hedgren Elvira RFID Tote If you work or commute in an area which may not be the safest or you’re traveling to a foreign country on business, it may be a good idea to have a bag like this one on hand to keep you protected at all times. The tote offers built-in RFID blocking technology, which can protect your electronic information that can be extracted from credit cards, your ID or even your devices and used against you. This can give you more peace of mind, and if you think that having a bag with this feature will help you feel more protected, then this option is suitable for your specific needs. Pros Anti-theft technology

Padded material with interior laptop compartment

Water-repellent fabric Cons Only one color option

No reviews

Sportier look for work $125.00 See it!

Best Sustainable Work Bag: Aimee Kestenberg Rocker Leather Tote If shopping for products that are eco-conscious is important to you, this bag will certainly meet your demands! The leather the brand states it’s made from is at least 50% sourced from specific tanneries and has even earned an esteemed Leather Working Group rating, on the sustainable use for energy, waste production and water treatment fronts. It’s met the standards from Nordstrom’s policy to label a product like this sustainable, and apart from these handy tidbits, the bag is generally fabulous on its own. It’s majorly roomy, has hidden pockets on the exterior and looks chic to boot. Looking good and doing good has never been so easy! Pros Extra large size

Spacious interior

Environmentally-friendly Cons A bit pricy

Few reviews

May be low in stock $228.00 See it!

Best Travel Work Bag: Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote While working, you may find yourself needing to jet from the office and go straight to the airport for an upcoming trip. In that case, if you want to make your life easier and your travels more seamless, this bag is an incredibly investment! Not only can it fit everything you need for work, but it will allow you additional room for all of your travel essentials. The nylon exterior can protect your items from unexpected weather concerns, and there’s even a slip on the back of the bag so that you can attach it into the handle of your suitcase. This may be more of a niche pick, but it’s highly suitable for a gal on the go. Pros Water-resistant material

Super roomy

Attachable to suitcase Cons Only one color option

Only one additional pocket on the interior

Thinner fabric $150.00 See it!

Best Designer Work Bag: MCM Medium Liz Reversible Shopper There are many designer purses which you can buy as a statement piece, but when it comes to practical work bags, this may be your best upscale bet! The quality of the material is excellent, and it’s set at a much lower price point when compared to other prestigious brands. The design of the tote gives you all the space you need for anything you require for a busy work day, including a laptop and additional devices you want to have on hand. And best of all, it’s reversible! You can choose which side of the bag you want to show on the outside depending on your ensemble, so you’re essentially getting two bags for the price of one. Pros Reversible design

Amazing reviews

High-quality Cons More expensive

Only two color options

Thinner shoulder straps $695.00 See it!

Finding the Best Work Bags for Women: A Buyer’s Guide

Finding a best work bag may seem like a simple task, but there’s a lot to consider before making a purchase. Some people are more confident shoppers, but if you’re the type who’s unable to make a final decision, this guide will hopefully be able to help.

There may be important questions to ask yourself which you haven’t even thought of, or questions which will help you narrow down your options. From the size of the work bag, to the quality of the material and the price, you’ll be able to figure out which styles are best suited for what you’re looking for.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Work Bags for Women

When choosing the best work bags for women for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Price

The money you’re willing to spend on a work bag is a personal choice, but if you’re going to use the bag frequently, certain options may be worth the higher price tag. But there are a variety of different price points to choose from in the realm of high-quality work bags. There are more affordable options, and incredibly expensive ones. Consider how much you’re able to pay for a certain bag, but if you have your heart set on one particular purse, there are check-out options you can choose to pay off your purchase over time!

Size

What do you need to carry to and from work on a regular basis? It’s important to think about this before purchasing a work bag so you’re not left with an overstuffed tote which becomes harder to drag around. You want your bag to make your life easier, and not more difficult. Check out the dimensions of the work bag you’re considering buying to make sure it can fit larger items. Or if you don’t need to carry around as much, pick out a smaller one!

Additional Pockets

If you value having multiple compartments to keep yourself organized, pick out a bag which has different pockets on the interior and the exterior. Plenty of work bags will only have one large compartment, which may work for some, but if that doesn’t vibe with your needs, avoid these types of purses.

Material

Because the work bag you choose is going to be used frequently by nature, you want to make sure the quality of the material is durable and will last. This is important to consider if you know the things you carry in your work bag will make it heavy. There’s nothing worse than a bag falling apart on your commute! To make sure this doesn’t happen, look into more sturdy materials when selecting a new work bag.

Reviews

Of course, everyone will have their own opinion on any given product, but reading reviews will give you a better picture of the bag you’re considering buying. Tons of reviewers will even go as far as to add their own photos of the bag you’re buying, so you’ll be able to get a better sense of what you’re in the market for!

What are the Different Types of Work Bags for Women?

The following are the most common types of work bags for women.

Tote Bags

This style of bag is easily the most popular to shop for while looking for a new work bag. These purses are larger and roomier, which can fit more of your items which you need to take with you to the office. With that said, tote bags can come in all different shapes and sizes, so it’s important to check the specs and see if the bag in question will actually work for you!

Backpacks

If you want to go hands-free or want a bag that will be more evenly distributed on your shoulders, a backpack is the way to go. The only issue which can come up with finding a backpack for work is they don’t always appear as professional. But there are plenty of high-quality options which have chic qualities — and even convertible backpacks which you can wear as a regular purse as well!

Smaller Purses

If you don’t need to carry around a laptop or a higher volume of items for work, you can definitely get away with carrying a smaller purse. Even though you may be able to use a more compact work bag, you still want it to have enough room to fit all of your essentials for your an entire day, so keep that in mind on the quest.

What are the Different Uses for Work Bags for Women?

The following are the reasons why people use work bags for women.

Commuting

Whether you take public transit or drive to work, you’re leaving the comfort of your home, so you want a proper bag that will carry everything you need to get through the day. You can’t just rock a simple crossbody purse when you’re commuting to work, which is why the proper work bag is absolutely necessary in this case.

Broader Travel

Commuting to work is a form of travel, but some people travel much father distances depending on what type of job they have. If you’re the type of person who does find themselves racking up frequent flyer miles, finding the right bag that you can also travel with is something to consider!

Everyday Life

While it’s trendy to carry around smaller purses, this simply doesn’t work for everyone. If you’re the type of person who loves carrying around a slew of items at all times, your work bag may be used for more than just the weekdays!

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Work Bags for Women

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best work bags for women for your needs.

How much am I willing to spend?

When it comes to considering the price of the work bag you’re thinking about buying, you may want to ask yourself how much you can afford to spend. If you think you can swing a higher-priced work bag, and it meets your expectations, go for it!

How versatile is this work bag?

A work bag is usually a constant in day-to-day life. You’re not likely to swap it out often, so if you’re looking for a new one, you want to make sure it’s the type of bag which you know will team well with many different ensembles.

What will I use it for the most?

Are you primarily using this bag for your weekdays, or do you want a work bag which can be used for other purposes as well? Everyone has different goals when shopping, so that will factor into how you make your decision on which work bag will best suit your needs.

