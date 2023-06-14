This Lavender Oil Supplement May Be the Key to Quick Stress Relief

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Raise your hands: How many of Us suffer from stress? The answer is, well, practically every single person out there deals with the pesky problem. Stress can pop up at a moment’s notice, and when it inevitably hits, we want to get relief fast. While plenty of people have shared methods of handling stress, they aren’t always accessible — especially if you’re on the go or on a budget.

If you deal with persistent stress and anxiety and happen to be looking for something which can help to manage your day-to-day life, we’ve found a pretty surprising supplement from Integrative Therapeutics which may be the solution! It’s completely natural and, perhaps most importantly, won’t interfere with how you normally go about your day.

Get the Integrative Therapeutics Lavela WS 1265 Lavender Essential Oil Supplement for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

While we’ve certainly utilized lavender essential oil in diffusers and as a rollerball to score the benefits of its natural scent, we never thought it could be incorporated in our self-care routines as an oral supplement until we found this one. You can take it daily, and over time, it may help you get a better handle on your stress and promote relaxation, which is truly incredible. This is an all-natural gel capsule which contains 80 milligrams of English lavender oil per serving. You can choose to take it once a day or up to two times daily if you need an extra boost.

Reviewers who claim they have tried everything to help with their stress were “skeptical” to invest in yet another supplement, but were so glad they took a chance on this popular pick! After just “one week,” they noticed their stress levels went down, and felt calmer and more at peace overall. Not only does this help combat stress, but it may also eventually promote better sleep — which goes hand in hand with helping you feel less overwhelmed during the day. If you’ve wanted to find a new, different and homeopathic method to balance out your life, this lavender supplement could be the answer. Non-habit forming products are always wise, and shoppers report almost instant results!

