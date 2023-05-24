7 Best Weight Loss Products on Amazon for Results Within 7 Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Losing weight is hard. Period! Diet and exercise will always be solid options, but committing to and keeping up with both for long stretches of time is no easy feat. Often, we need to wait one to two months before we even start to notice results. So, what if we want something fast?

Trying out a seven-day cleanse or detox could truly help kick-start your weight loss journey, leading to real results within one week. It’s best to consult your doctor or a weight loss professional for a more long-term approach, but if you’re looking for a quick way to drop a little weight, check out our picks from Amazon below!

Purely Inspired 7-Day Cleanse Pros: Number one bestseller

Powered by senna leaf extract to support body's natural elimination process

Gluten-free and vegan $11.00 See it!

Raw Generation 7-Day Protein Cleanse Pros: Three juices and three protein smoothies per day to keep you full

Can work out while you cleanse

Made with 100% raw juice $244.00 See it!

PureNutria Colon 7-Day Cleanse Pros: 100% natural

May address bloating, weight and energy levels

Great price for a two-month supply $20.00 See it!

Century Systems The Cleaner 7-Day Women's Formula Pros: All-in-one formula addresses colon, liver, stomach and more

Tons of reviews

May also improve sleep $17.00 See it!

Country Farms 7-Day Inner Cleanse Pros: Comes with separate AM and PM formulas

Easy-to-swallow tablets

Has four probiotics for digestive health and wellness $15.00 See it!

Equilife Dr. Cabral 7-Day Full Body Detox Pros: Comes with Daily Nutritional Support, AYU Detox and FM Detox

Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free

Yummy vanilla flavor $99.00 See it!

Wellgenix Strip 5-Day Detox Cleanse Pros: Takes less than one week

Natural ingredients like dandelion, slippery elm

Vegan, gluten-free $26.00 See it!

