Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The absolute worst part about spring and summer? We can no longer get away with not shaving — or can we? Sure, we can just embrace our natural body hair, but if you prefer a bare look and feel, you might prefer waxing over shaving. Results last longer!

Of course, waxing is usually much more expensive than shaving if you have it done at a salon. But it doesn’t have to be. If you want to be able to wax in the comfort of your own home, all by yourself, the Schick Hydro Silk Easy Control Sugar Wax Roller needs to be in your shopping cart, stat. Especially while it’s on sale!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

On sale for just $10 right now, this number one bestselling sugar wax kit is a dream for anyone who doesn’t want to get waxed at a salon. The main star of the show is a pre-filled wax roller, which has a precision design that easily allows you to target the hair around the curves and contours of your body. The wax glides on easily too. A must for your bikini line, armpits or wherever else!

This kit also comes with 10 reusable waxing strips, plus two post-wax soothing serum sachets so you’ll be totally ready to DIY your hair removal. The wax itself is pretty special too, as it’s vegan, cruelty-free and made with 99% natural origin ingredients. It’s specifically formulated with anti-inflammatory calendula as well. It’s even been dermatologist-tested and determined gentle for sensitive skin. One more bonus? It rinses away easily with water for a quick clean-up!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Here’s how a wax session will look. First, make sure your skin is clean and dry. Then you can microwave the roller. Yep, just microwave! Remove the protective cover and film, screw the head back on and place at the edge of the microwave plate, heating for 20 seconds. Shake up the wax and reheat in five second increments if necessary to make sure it’s mixed,

Once your wax is ready, roll it onto skin in the same direction as hair growth. Just one thin layer should be enough! Press a strip down on the area, hold your skin taut and then pull off the strip in the opposite direction of hair growth with one swift motion. Repeat wherever necessary. Just rinse with warm water afterward and use the included serum for soothed skin. Done! You can rinse the reusable strips with warm water too, letting them air dry!

Each waxing session may provide up to four weeks of hairless skin, depending on your growth rate. Not bad, right? Want to target any unwanted facial or brow hair too? There’s a kit for that available on the same Amazon page. Add both to your cart!

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Schick Hydro Silk here and explore other waxing kits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: