21 Spring and Summer Dresses That Look Wildly Cute With Boots

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dressed to impress! Lately, the weather has been calling for dresses every day — and with plenty of spring and summer left to come, we’re going to need to stock our closet with top frocks!

One of our favorite ways to make our dresses automatically that much more stylish is to add a pair of boots. Lace-up combat boots, Chelsea boots, cowboy boots, tall heeled boots — whatever you want. Some dresses work better with boots than others, but we’re here to make it easy by showing you 21 of the very best minis, midis and maxis. Shop below!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Have a pair of knee-high or thigh-high boots you want to rock on a night out? Grab this Hibshaby mini dress!

2. We Also Love: We would love to see this swingy, lace-accented Ecowish dress with a pair of cowboy boots!

3. We Can’t Forget: Simple and versatile but super high in quality, this lululemon T-shirt dress would look great with any boot or shoe!

4. Boho-Chic: This flowy, floral Temofon dress is just calling for a pair of brown lace-up boots. Don’t forget to statement jewelry!

5. Puff Piece: This Future Collective puff dress from Target is the perfect match for a pair of heeled boots, whether the heels are chunky or tall and skinny!

6. Loving Leather: Obviously we need to see a leather pair of boots to go with this The Drop vegan leather mini dress. Add on a leather jacket too for a Kendall Jenner vibe!

7. Last but Not Least: We’re getting fairytale vibes from this Exlura dress. Adding boots will create a cool and unexpected aesthetic twist!

Midi Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: With midi dresses, you need to take the height of your boots and the style of the skirt into consideration. For this pretty SweatyRocks dress, we’d recommend Chelsea boots or heeled ankle booties!

9. We Also Love: Because this Amanda Uprichard dress has a super high slit, you could totally rock it with thigh-high suede boots. Grab it from Revolve!

10. We Can’t Forget: We adore this The Drop slip dress because it simply goes with everything. A pair of Docs? Sock booties? Anything!

11. Tiering Up: Ankle booties will be this Merokeety dress‘ BFF. The smocked top and tiered skirt make this such an easy grab-and-go piece!

12. Best Shirtdress: The timeless design of this Caslon shirtdress from Nordstrom deserves a timeless boot to go with it!

13. Rock the Color-Block: This cutout, color-block Pink Queen dress is super summery, but when nighttime hits, trade the sandals for platform booties!

14. Last but Not Least: This Amazon Essentials dress is another versatile find that would look great with any ankle bootie!

Maxi Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: With maxi dresses, you’ll either want a heeled/platform boot to peek out from under the hem, or you’ll want to grab a dress with a slit to show off your footwear. How could we resist this Anrabess dress?

16. We Also Love: The super-high slits on both sides of this beachy Lkous dressv make it an exceptional candidate for pairing with a sultry pair of thigh-high boots at night!

17. We Can’t Forget: This is another one for the boho babes. The sunset hues and flowy fit of this By Anthropologie color-block dress will go nicely with a moccasin boot!

18. Wedding Guest Dress: If you’re attending a country wedding, this Deep Self dress will be perfect with cowboy boots. For a more traditional wedding, heeled booties can definitely work too!

19. Best Dressed: If you’re dressing up for a fancy occasion and really want to turn every head in the room, this semi-sheer Dress the Population dress will let you go maxi while still showing off every inch of your boots!

20. Cut It Out: With its side cutouts and let slits, this Prinbara dress knows exactly the right amount of skin (and boot) to show off!

21. Last but Not Least: We’d love to see this Deep Self wrap dress with a pair of go-go boots one day and combat boots the next!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite finds below: