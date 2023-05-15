Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it’s time to go out on the town, who doesn’t adore a sleek and chic little black dress? We use the iconic term to describe the black frocks which make Us feel the most fabulous — predominantly thanks to the slimming nature of dark materials. But a true LBD can take on many different forms! Contrary to popular belief, they don’t always have to be short and sweet styles. An LBD can range from flowy, casual pieces to elevated gowns. What matters most is that the fit is flattering and makes you feel like a million bucks. What’s better than that?
With that said, we embarked on a thorough search to find the absolute best little black dresses in every category we could think of. Whether you want an everyday basic or a special formal gown, we’ve rounded up a wide variety of garments you’re bound to fall in love. Scroll on to see which of the best little black dresses to shop for in 2023!
Best Minimalist Style: Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Sleek and simple
- Loose and casual fit
- Easy to wear
Pros
- Wearable on both sides
- Soft stretch-knit fabric
- Figure-flattering
- Great sizing options
Cons
- Fewer reviews
Reversible styles are always winners! You can wear this dress either as a crewneck or switch it around for a deep-V neckline. The frock is very straightforward, but that’s what makes it so effortlessly chic. You can rock it from day to night with ease!
Best Basic Dress: Roxy Good Keepsake Tank Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Soft, stretchy material
- Bodycon fit
- Criss-cross back with cutout detail
Pros
- Basic everyday style
- Comfortable
Cons
- A bit expensive
Tank dresses like this one are a staple in our year-round wardrobes, but what makes this particular style special is the adorable back! There’s a criss-cross detail and a small cutout which shows a touch of skin and also gives this dress some added breathability.
Best Show-Stopping Dress: Betsy & Adam Ruffle Halter Crepe Gown
Our Top Highlights:
- Dramatic ruffle detail
- Flattering fit
- Elegant high neckline
Pros
- Slimming
- High-quality
- On sale
Cons
- More expensive
If you have a black tie event or formal affair on the calendar, this is the ideal frock to rock! We’re obsessed with the ruffle detail along the hem which gives you a flamenco vibe, plus the high slit which beautifully shows off some leg. This is the type of dress that’s guaranteed to turn heads!
Best Structured Design: HOUSE OF CB Charmaine Corset Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Built-in corset boning
- Glamorous old Hollywood look
- Curve-hugging silhouette
Pros
- Structured design
- Great reviews
- Comfortable stretch material
Cons
- Expensive
Corsets have been used for centuries to create a classic feminine silhouette, but they’re undoubtedly uncomfortable. With this dress, you get the same effect but in a much comfier package! The boning sewn into the garment emphasizes an hourglass look, and it’s seriously easy to wear too!
Best Halter Style: Steve Madden Briella Halter Cotton Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Boho-chic design
- Breathable
- Loose, comfortable fit
Pros
- Super affordable
- Flowy design
- Adjustable tie back
Cons
- May not fit well for larger busts
Easy, breezy, beautiful! These are the best three words to describe the nature of this dress. It’s totally made for the summer and you can make it look as casual or as formal as you want.
Best Ruched Style: Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Slimming, ruched design
- Comfortable
- Perfect moderate length
Pros
- Super flattering
- Affordable
- Breathable material
Cons
- Very slightly sheer
This dress is a must-have basic for any wardrobe! Although it’s simple, it’s the ruching on the sides which makes it stand out from the pack. This detail gives you a slimming effect which can help give you a sleeker silhouette!
Best Sundress: ASTR the Label Off the Shoulder A-Line Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Ultra-feminine design
- Flattering
- Breathable linen material
Pros
- Comfortable
- Lightweight
- Versatile
Cons
- Fewer reviews
This dress draws inspiration from the TikTok-approved prairie girl trend, but because it’s made in black, there’s more versatility at play! You can wear this dress in the daytime for brunch or picnics just as easily as you can wear it out for a fancy dinner.
Best One-Shoulder Style: Dress the Population Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Stunning design
- Waist-cinching fit
- Comfortable stretch material
Pros
- Great reviews
- Easy to wear
- Flattering
Cons
- A bit pricy
Did someone say date night? If you have an anniversary coming up or just want to wear something extra special for a romantic evening on the town, this is the perfect dress to wear. We can already tell how confident we’ll feel in it!
Best Long-Sleeve Style: ANRABESS Women’s Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Elegant vibe
- Comfortable knit material
- Flattering empire-waist style
Pros
- Soft and stretchy
- High side slit
- Slimming silhouette
Cons
- Thin material
On chillier days or nights, a long-sleeve maxi dress like this one can keep you warm! Although there’s more coverage, the material is still super lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re suffocating. Shoppers say they absolutely adore the fit of this frock!
Best Off-the-Shoulder Style: Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Beautiful off-the-shoulder neckline
- Fit-and-flare style
- High-low hemline
Pros
- Slimming silhouette
- Thick material
- #1 bestseller
- On sale
Cons
- None to report!
This dress has racked up over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, and it’s safe to say that well over 90% of shoppers have awarded it five stars! They love it so much because of how flattering the cut of the dress is. There isn’t a single body type this dress wouldn’t work for!
Best Vintage Style: GRACE KARIN Women’s 50s Vintage Pencil Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Classic silhouette
- Versatile
- Figure-flattering
Pros
- Comfortable stretch material
- Extensive size options
- Incredible reviews
- Affordable
Cons
- None to report!
We’re definitely feeling the retro vibes from this amazing dress! It’s extremely fitted and creates a beautiful hourglass shape that ’50s fashion was all about. The “simple yet elegant” design is ideal for every type of setting, whether you’re headed to work or going out for drinks!
Best Cutout Style: Pink Queen Women’s Cutout Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Slimming center cutout
- Figure-flattering fit
- Comfortable feel
Pros
- Super affordable
- Glowing reviews
- Side slit
Cons
- Thin material
Shoppers urge everyone thinking about buying this dress to go for it — instantly! The fit is slimming thanks to the cutout at the waist which gives you a cinched look, and it’s seriously comfortable to boot. Wearing this dress will make you look chic without even trying — goals!
Best Multi-Way Dress: 72styles Infinity Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Multiple different ways to wear the dress
- Dramatic floor length
- Comfortable flattering fit
Pros
- 10 different neckline styles
- Amazing reviews
- Two universal sizes (regular and plus)
Cons
- Thin material
Talk about versatility! You can adjust and tie this dress in 10 different ways, so you’re essentially getting a 10-in-one garment. Shoppers say it takes some practice to figure out how to nail each style, but once you have it down, the options are truly endless!
Best Office-Appropriate Style: Fekermia Women’s Button Down Shirt Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Professional aesthetic
- Modest style
- Buttons all the way down the front
Pros
- Comes with pockets
- Matching tie-waist belt included
- Comfortable
Cons
- Fewer reviews
When shopping for work dresses, we prefer styles like this one which have more coverage. We don’t want to show a ton of skin in a professional setting, and because of the button-up style, you can control the neckline and play up how much leg you want to show!
Best Boho Style: PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Classic boho style
- Flowy feel
- Super slimming
Pros
- Universally flattering fit
- Majority five-star reviews
- On sale
Cons
- May run small
Is there a better example of a classic summertime dress than this one? We don’t think so! Styles like this one are always welcome in our wardrobes for the season, and it can easily transition into the fall too.
