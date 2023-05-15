Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s time to go out on the town, who doesn’t adore a sleek and chic little black dress? We use the iconic term to describe the black frocks which make Us feel the most fabulous — predominantly thanks to the slimming nature of dark materials. But a true LBD can take on many different forms! Contrary to popular belief, they don’t always have to be short and sweet styles. An LBD can range from flowy, casual pieces to elevated gowns. What matters most is that the fit is flattering and makes you feel like a million bucks. What’s better than that?

With that said, we embarked on a thorough search to find the absolute best little black dresses in every category we could think of. Whether you want an everyday basic or a special formal gown, we’ve rounded up a wide variety of garments you’re bound to fall in love. Scroll on to see which of the best little black dresses to shop for in 2023!

Best Minimalist Style: Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Sleek and simple

Loose and casual fit

Easy to wear

Pros

Wearable on both sides

Soft stretch-knit fabric

Figure-flattering

Great sizing options

Cons

Fewer reviews

Reversible styles are always winners! You can wear this dress either as a crewneck or switch it around for a deep-V neckline. The frock is very straightforward, but that’s what makes it so effortlessly chic. You can rock it from day to night with ease!

$49.00 See it!

Best Basic Dress: Roxy Good Keepsake Tank Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Soft, stretchy material

Bodycon fit

Criss-cross back with cutout detail

Pros

Basic everyday style

Comfortable

Cons

A bit expensive

Tank dresses like this one are a staple in our year-round wardrobes, but what makes this particular style special is the adorable back! There’s a criss-cross detail and a small cutout which shows a touch of skin and also gives this dress some added breathability.

$54.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Dramatic ruffle detail

Flattering fit

Elegant high neckline

Pros

Slimming

High-quality

On sale

Cons

More expensive

If you have a black tie event or formal affair on the calendar, this is the ideal frock to rock! We’re obsessed with the ruffle detail along the hem which gives you a flamenco vibe, plus the high slit which beautifully shows off some leg. This is the type of dress that’s guaranteed to turn heads!

Originally $259 On Sale: $194 You Save 25% See it!

Best Structured Design: HOUSE OF CB Charmaine Corset Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Built-in corset boning

Glamorous old Hollywood look

Curve-hugging silhouette

Pros

Structured design

Great reviews

Comfortable stretch material

Cons

Expensive

Corsets have been used for centuries to create a classic feminine silhouette, but they’re undoubtedly uncomfortable. With this dress, you get the same effect but in a much comfier package! The boning sewn into the garment emphasizes an hourglass look, and it’s seriously easy to wear too!

$285.00 See it!

Best Halter Style: Steve Madden Briella Halter Cotton Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Boho-chic design

Breathable

Loose, comfortable fit

Pros

Super affordable

Flowy design

Adjustable tie back

Cons

May not fit well for larger busts

Easy, breezy, beautiful! These are the best three words to describe the nature of this dress. It’s totally made for the summer and you can make it look as casual or as formal as you want.

$39.00 See it!

Best Ruched Style: Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Slimming, ruched design

Comfortable

Perfect moderate length

Pros

Super flattering

Affordable

Breathable material

Cons

Very slightly sheer

This dress is a must-have basic for any wardrobe! Although it’s simple, it’s the ruching on the sides which makes it stand out from the pack. This detail gives you a slimming effect which can help give you a sleeker silhouette!

$49.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Ultra-feminine design

Flattering

Breathable linen material

Pros

Comfortable

Lightweight

Versatile

Cons

Fewer reviews

This dress draws inspiration from the TikTok-approved prairie girl trend, but because it’s made in black, there’s more versatility at play! You can wear this dress in the daytime for brunch or picnics just as easily as you can wear it out for a fancy dinner.

$95.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Stunning design

Waist-cinching fit

Comfortable stretch material

Pros

Great reviews

Easy to wear

Flattering

Cons

A bit pricy

Did someone say date night? If you have an anniversary coming up or just want to wear something extra special for a romantic evening on the town, this is the perfect dress to wear. We can already tell how confident we’ll feel in it!

$148.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Elegant vibe

Comfortable knit material

Flattering empire-waist style

Pros

Soft and stretchy

High side slit

Slimming silhouette

Cons

Thin material

On chillier days or nights, a long-sleeve maxi dress like this one can keep you warm! Although there’s more coverage, the material is still super lightweight, so you won’t feel like you’re suffocating. Shoppers say they absolutely adore the fit of this frock!

$49.00 See it!

Best Off-the-Shoulder Style: Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Beautiful off-the-shoulder neckline

Fit-and-flare style

High-low hemline

Pros

Slimming silhouette

Thick material

#1 bestseller

On sale

Cons

None to report!

This dress has racked up over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, and it’s safe to say that well over 90% of shoppers have awarded it five stars! They love it so much because of how flattering the cut of the dress is. There isn’t a single body type this dress wouldn’t work for!

Originally $49 On Sale: $37 You Save 24% See it!

Best Vintage Style: GRACE KARIN Women’s 50s Vintage Pencil Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Classic silhouette

Versatile

Figure-flattering

Pros

Comfortable stretch material

Extensive size options

Incredible reviews

Affordable

Cons

None to report!

We’re definitely feeling the retro vibes from this amazing dress! It’s extremely fitted and creates a beautiful hourglass shape that ’50s fashion was all about. The “simple yet elegant” design is ideal for every type of setting, whether you’re headed to work or going out for drinks!

$39.00 See it!

Best Cutout Style: Pink Queen Women’s Cutout Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Slimming center cutout

Figure-flattering fit

Comfortable feel

Pros

Super affordable

Glowing reviews

Side slit

Cons

Thin material

Shoppers urge everyone thinking about buying this dress to go for it — instantly! The fit is slimming thanks to the cutout at the waist which gives you a cinched look, and it’s seriously comfortable to boot. Wearing this dress will make you look chic without even trying — goals!

$36.00 See it!

Best Multi-Way Dress: 72styles Infinity Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Multiple different ways to wear the dress

Dramatic floor length

Comfortable flattering fit

Pros

10 different neckline styles

Amazing reviews

Two universal sizes (regular and plus)

Cons

Thin material

Talk about versatility! You can adjust and tie this dress in 10 different ways, so you’re essentially getting a 10-in-one garment. Shoppers say it takes some practice to figure out how to nail each style, but once you have it down, the options are truly endless!

Starting at $50.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Professional aesthetic

Modest style

Buttons all the way down the front

Pros

Comes with pockets

Matching tie-waist belt included

Comfortable

Cons

Fewer reviews

When shopping for work dresses, we prefer styles like this one which have more coverage. We don’t want to show a ton of skin in a professional setting, and because of the button-up style, you can control the neckline and play up how much leg you want to show!

$49.00 See it!

Best Boho Style: PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Classic boho style

Flowy feel

Super slimming

Pros

Universally flattering fit

Majority five-star reviews

On sale

Cons

May run small

Is there a better example of a classic summertime dress than this one? We don’t think so! Styles like this one are always welcome in our wardrobes for the season, and it can easily transition into the fall too.

Originally $61 On Sale: $47 You Save 23% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!