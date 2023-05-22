Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Shop With Us

15 of the Best Early Memorial Day Anti-Aging Deals on Amazon

By
amazon-early-memorial-day-anti-aging-beauty
Beauty products on sale at Amazon.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Memorial Day sales and deals are here! This is one of our favorite times of the year to shop — specifically online. One of the top categories on our list? Anti-aging beauty!

Need a new serum? Moisturizer? LED device? Scroll down to see our favorite anti-aging beauty deals on Amazon for Memorial Day!

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX

Pros:

  • Number one bestseller
  • Excellent for dry, dehydrated skin
  • Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
Was $25On Sale: $19You Save 24%
See it!

Stylia 10-Piece V-Line Shaping Face Masks

10 Piece Double Chin Reducer - V Line Shaping Face Masks - Toning Hydrogel Collagen Mask with Aloe Vera - Anti-Aging and Anti-Wrinkle Band
Stylia

Pros:

  • Designed to tighten jawline and eliminate double chin
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Also available in packs of five, seven and 20
Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See it!

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Moisturizer

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 25 Sunscreen & Vitamin C, Firming Face & Neck Cream for Dark Spots with Glycerin & Shea Butter, 1.7 Ounce
Neutrogena

Pros:

  • SPF 25 offers sun protection
  • Claims to produce a noticeable difference in just four weeks
  • Made with deeply hydrating glycerin
Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (24 Pairs)

Under Eye Mask - (24 Pairs, Gold) Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles - Gel Under Eye Patches, Vegan Cruelty-Free Self Care by grace and stella
Grace & Stella

Pros:

  • Jessica Alba is a fan
  • Made with plant-based collagen
  • Formulated to address dark circles, puffiness and fine lines
Was $29On Sale: $16You Save 45%
See it!

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil with Vitamin E, Serum for Scars and Stretchmarks, Face and Body Moisturizer for Sensitive Dry Skin, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, 6.7 oz
Bio-Oil

Pros:

  • Non-comedogenic
  • Targets appearance of acne scars, stretch marks, more
  • Enormous number of ratings/reviews
Was $33On Sale: $25You Save 24%
See it!

Mcsypoal Red Light Therapy Face & Neck Beauty Device

Red Light Therapy for Face, 7 Color LED Face Skin Rejuvenation for Face & Neck Beauty Device, Deplux Neck Tightening Device, Glossy White
MCSYPOAL

Pros:

  • Seven colors of LED to address different concerns
  • Curved shape better fits contours of skin
  • Heat and massage
Was $60On Sale: $40You Save 33%
See it!

Avene RetrinAL Eyes

Eau Thermale Avene - RetrinAL EYES - Retinaldehyde & Hyaluronic Acid - Minimizes Appearance of Under-Eye Lines, Puffiness & Dark Circles - 0.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
Eau Thermale Avène

Pros:

  • Retinaldehyde may smooth wrinkles and brighten skin
  • Fragrance-free, silicone-free
  • Great for crow's feet
Was $52On Sale: $42You Save 19%
See it!

Proot Wash-Off Face Lifting & Tightening Mask

Skin Tightening All-In-One Wash Off Face Lifting Mask with Hyalpol Matrix Age-Defying Formula | Tube-Type, Long-Lasting Mask | Natural, Cruelty-free, Travel Friendly
PROOT

Pros:

  • Wash-off mask — takes just 10-15 minutes
  • Allergy tested
  • Hyalpol Matrix claims to restore suppleness and elasticity via intense hydration
Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See it!

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

FOREO Bear Microcurrent Facial Device - Face Sculpting Tool - Instant Face Lift - Firm & Contour - Reduce Double Chin - Non-Invasive - Increases Absorption of Facial Skin Care Products - Fuchsia
FOREO

Pros:

  • Over $80 in savings
  • Uses microcurrents and T-Sonic massage for anti-aging effects
  • Five levels of intensity
Was $329On Sale: $247You Save 25%
See it!

Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream

NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Neck Cream with NeoGlucosamine Oil-Free Décolletage Rejuvenating Cream For all Skin Types, 80 g.
NEOSTRATA

Pros:

  • Addresses deep creases and crepey texture on neck
  • Oil-free
  • Dermatologist and allergy tested
Was $88On Sale: $70You Save 20%
See it!

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Cleanser

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser with Niacinamide for Anti-Aging and Fine Lines, Long-Wear Makeup Remover, Fragrance Free Skin Care, Opthalmologist Tested, 6.0 fl oz
RoC

Pros:

  • Soap-free (less drying than soap cleansers)
  • Contains retinol and niacinamide for bright, smooth skin
  • Incredibly affordable
Was $14On Sale: $10You Save 29%
See it!

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Face Oil

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil - Gluten-Free and Vegan Anti-Aging Skin Care and Face Moisturizer (30 mL / 1 Fl Oz)
Drunk Elephant

Pros:

  • Untouched by chemicals or fragrances
  • Rich in antioxidants
  • Moisturizing but not greasy
Was $30.50On Sale: $31You Save -2%
See it!

Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Luxe

NanoSteamer Luxe by Pure Daily Care in Navy | Ionic Facial Steamer with Smart Steam Technology | 6 Steam Modes | Aromatherapy Basket | Digital LCD Screen | Hot Steam & Cool Mist l Extraction Set
Pure Daily Care

Pros:

  • Ion-charged steam may penetrate 10 times deeper than regular steam
  • Six smart modes
  • Bonus five-piece stainless steel extractor kit
Was $60On Sale: $50You Save 17%
See it!

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules, Line Erasing Night Serum, 30 Count
Elizabeth Arden

Pros:

  • Single-dose, biodegradable capsules
  • Free of preservatives and fragrance
  • Capsule may help maintain potency of retinol
Was $54On Sale: $38You Save 30%
See it!

ZPM 24K Advanced Gold Serum

early-memorial-day-beauty-deals
ZPM

Pros:

  • Made with 24K gold foil essence
  • Also contains vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid and more
  • Organic
Was $23On Sale: $15You Save 35%
See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more beauty here and explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

amazon-aquasonic-toothbrush

34% Off! This Whitening Toothbrush Comes With a UV Sanitizing Base

Read article
best-smelling hair products

Our Picks: The 7 Best-Smelling Luxury Hair Products of 2023

Read article
princess-kate-coronation

A Palace Insider Revealed Princess Kate’s Alleged Anti-Aging Holy Grail

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!