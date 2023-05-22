34% Off! This Whitening Toothbrush Comes With a UV Sanitizing Base

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A smile is worth 1,000 words — and technically, 40,000 vibrations per minute. If you want whiter, brighter teeth, an electric, ultrasonic toothbrush is a must, must, must! But as they become more of the norm, it’s harder to find which ones stand out as the cream of the crop. Which toothbrush will get you the whitest teeth? The healthiest gums? The best overall experience?

Don’t worry! We did the research so you wouldn’t have to — and we found a great deal while we were at it. The only thing better than an incredible electric toothbrush set is one that’s on major sale, after all!

Was $90 On Sale: $59 You Save 34% See it!

This super sleek AquaSonic Black Series Pro toothbrush is a game-changer. It has an ultrasonic motor that delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, and it has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so no need to worry about any splashes. It’s even safe for brushing in the shower!

This toothbrush has a smart vibration timer, notifying you when it’s time to switch to a new quadrant of your mouth, leading to two minutes of brushing. And let’s talk about the modes! There are four. Clean is for standard brushing, Soft is for sensitive teeth and gums, Whiten is for removing surface stains and polishing teeth and Massage is for improving your gum and oral health profile.

Even the ProFlex brush head on this toothbrush is impressive. It’s firm in the center and soft on the outside, targeting stains while remaining gentle on your gums. Each one lasts four months too, and your purchase comes with six. That means you won’t need any refills for two whole years!

Was $90 On Sale: $59 You Save 34% See it!

Along with the brush and brush heads, your AquaSonic Black Series Pro purchase will come with a UV Sanitizing Base — which was what made it a must-buy for Us. This base has an auto-timed UV light designed to kill 99.9% of germs on your brush heads. It also acts as a wireless charging dock for your toothbrush, so you can charge and sanitize at the same time. That being said, you won’t actually need to charge your brush very often. Each charge should last up to 30 days!

What about when you’re on the road? As an incredible bonus, your purchase will also come with a UV Travel Case, which also acts as a sanitizer and charger for when you’re traveling. All of this for under $60? This deal is just too good!

Was $90 On Sale: $59 You Save 34% See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from AquaSonic here and explore other ultrasonic toothbrushes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: