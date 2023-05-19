‘Queen Charlotte’ Star Arséma Thomas Uses These Exact Under-Eye Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We live for all things Bridgerton. The fashion, the love stories, the hair and makeup — everything is just so beautiful. We’ve been absolutely obsessing over Regency era everything since season one. Now that the prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out on Netflix, our obsession has reached new heights!

Of course, like all fans of the show, we haven’t been able to get enough of Arséma Thomas’ portrayal of young Lady Danbury. The actress herself is breathtakingly beautiful too — and unbelievably cool! Her skin truly glows in an unforgettable way, and that’s why we’re taking every opportunity to use her favorite products!

Get the Bolden Awake Under Eye Patch (10 Pairs) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thomas recently recorded a video for Vogue demonstrating how she creates her night-out makeup, starting with skincare. After applying a couple of serums, she pulled out her Bolden eye patches, which are available on Amazon for less than $3 per pair. “I usually keep them on for like, maybe 10, 15 minutes as I allow my skin to kind of soak in all of the lovely serums,” she said. When she removed them, she exclaimed, “Years shaved off that face!”

These golden eye masks are actually exceptional, targeting every under-eye concern with full power. First, they address dark circles with an “all-star blend” of alpha-arbutin, tranexamic acid and niacinamide. These three brightening ingredients are known to even out skin tone, fade discoloration and bring a new radiance to skin!

We’re not stopping at dark circles. These Bolden eye masks also feature caffeine and kaolin in their essence to target eye bags and puffiness. Still not done! Hydration is key for youthful skin, which is why these masks are also made with glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These beloved ingredients work alongside vitamin C, aiming to speed up collagen production for firm, elasticized, youthful skin!

If you have sensitive eyes, you’ll love to know that these patches are fragrance-free and non-irritating. They’re free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and animal cruelty too. They’re gentle enough for daily use, but two to three times a week should be enough.

While Thomas leaves hers on for about 15 minutes, you’re welcome to leave yours on for up to 30 if you have the time. Don’t rinse after you remove! Keep applying and you’ll soon be on your way to becoming the next diamond of the season!

