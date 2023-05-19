Naomi Campbell’s Go-To Facial Mist Is Your New Summer Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the summer on the horizon, it’s time to adjust our skincare routines for the climate shift. It’s fair to say that everyone’s complexions are far less dry than the winter months, but of course, this may bring along an uptick in excess oil which we want to avoid.

Our curiosity to find a way to help manage oily skin in the summertime led Us to re-discover Naomi Campbell‘s 10-minute beauty routine she famously shared with Vogue. One product the beauty icon mentioned is La Roche-Posay’s face toning mist, which instantly clicked as a must-have item. This facial spray is mattifying and you can use it throughout the day if you notice a shiny complexion gaining traction!

Get the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

This mist isn’t simple, because there are a ton of different elements which go into the formula to boost its array of benefits! The main ingredient at play is zinc, which we’ve used to aid with acne control. But it also helps to tone down excess oil and soothe your skin in the process. If you have oily or combination skin which sometimes results in breakouts, this product — like many of La Roche-Posay’s signature offerings — is bound to be a skin savior! And even if your skin isn’t typically oily, when you’re feeling overheated in the summer sun, this toner may cool you down a bit and allow your complexion to feel (and appear) less greasy.

Get the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Although this facial spray is labeled as a toner, reviewers say it’s incredibly gentle and feels super refreshing, which is why we think it deserves a spot in your new-season regimen. As it’s lightweight, we think it can even function as an on-the-go item to use for touch-ups during the afternoon! Shoppers also say this is one of those unicorn purchases that “you don’t even realize how much it’s working until you stop using it.” Clearly, its impact on the skin is nothing short of impressive — on top of that, it has the OG supermodel’s stamp of approval. Sold is an understatement — let’s get ready for a mist moment!

See it: Get the La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from La Roche-Posay and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!