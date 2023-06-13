Sick of Cooking? Try Factor’s Fresh, 2-Minute Meals With Our Exclusive Code

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While some of us love to cook, others steer clear of the kitchen whenever possible. Even if you enjoy prepping an elaborate meal every once in a while, there are probably still plenty of days when you’re not in the mood to stand over a hot stove or spend an hour chopping up, blending and peeling ingredients. And all of those dirty dishes and appliances! The horror!

We’ve seen adulthood described as an endless cycle of cleaning your kitchen, and we think that can be quite accurate. But that doesn’t mean we can’t slow that cycle down. Way down. Let’s make things easier for ourselves — from shopping, to cooking, to cleaning!

Sign up for Factor with code 200A360 to receive an exclusive discount — plus free shipping!

Factor is America’s #1 Ready-to-Eat Meal Kit. To be clear, these are not like the frozen meals you buy at the grocery store. Yes, they’re microwavable — and ready in just two minutes! — but they’re actually fresh. These ready-made meals are crafted by chefs and registered dieticians, each one packed with premium, science-backed nutritional quality. They go in your fridge, not your freezer, and the taste is superb!

If you’re looking to eat clean without the time-consuming hassle, Factor is for you. All you need is your microwave and a utensil. You don’t even have to dirty a plate! You can always eat directly out of the BPA-free container. You’ll have options for all day too, from breakfast to dinner and late-night snacks. There are 34+ meals available every week, plus 45+ add-ons including additional proteins, juices, shakes, snacks, veggie sides, desserts, etc.!

Sign up for Factor with code 200A360 to receive an exclusive discount — plus free shipping!

When you sign up for Factor, you’ll be able to choose your preferences. Choose from Chef’s Choice, Keto, Calorie Smart, Vegan & Veggie and Protein Plus. You’ll always have access to every recipe, but having a chosen plan will show your preferences first. Prepare to enjoy delicious meals like Truffle Butter Filet Mignon, Herb-Crusted Chicken or Tomato & Roasted Vegetable Risotto every week!

You can choose the amount of meals you receive in your box, starting at 6 and going all the way up to 18. Perfect for feeding either just yourself or your entire family! You’ll receive a shipment once a week, and each meal should be good for at least seven days. Everything is also shipped in an insulated box with gel packs to keep your food cold even if you’re not home to bring it in until later in the day. The ease of Factor is truly unbelievable — but you’ll believe it when you try it! Remember to use our code to save big!

Sign up for Factor with code 200A360 to receive an exclusive discount — plus free shipping!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below: