Kim Kardashian Wore These Exact Cushioned Socks — Under $4 Per Pair

When was the last time you refreshed your sock drawer? You can be honest. We often forget about it — but when we finally get around to buying new socks, it’s a fantastic feeling! If you have any old socks that are thinning, have holes, aren’t comfortable or are discolored, it’s time to toss them. Having socks you genuinely like to wear can make a huge difference in your life!

If you have socks you simply never wear, why not get rid of them and make some space for a style you’ll actually love? What about a style of sock so good that even Kim Kardashian wears it? And no, it’s not a fancy, expensive designer sock. Kardashian could easily spend $100 on a pair of socks if she wanted to — but instead, she opts for these Adidas socks!

Get the Adidas Athletic Cushioned Crew Socks (6-Pack) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

Kardashian recently posted an Instagram Story in which she was working out shoeless, allowing Us to peep her exact Adidas socks. She wore a black pair to match her all-black lululemon activewear set. We’ll link you to her exact top and pants, in case you want the full look!

These socks are available on Amazon Prime, which is always just the best news. The price is so good too. It’s always best to buy a value pack when it comes to socks, and these truly have a fantastic value. Each pair is just a little over $3. Not bad for a daily essential worn by one of the world’s biggest stars!

So, what exactly makes these socks Kardashian-worthy? They’re carefully designed from ankle to toe. They’re made with moisture-wicking yarn to keep feet dry even when you start to sweat, they’re cushioned for max comfort and they feature arch compression for a supportive, secure fit. They also have a sleek, minimal design, simply branded with a small three-stripe logo up toward the opening!

Shoppers say these socks are great for workouts, long walks, workdays spent on your feet and more. Want other colors? Check out the Amazon page to see multiple pack options!

