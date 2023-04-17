10 Amazon Fashion Finds Under $25 to Buy Before They Sell Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We made it! When that first hot and sunny day of the year finally arrived, we were thrilled. But then a few more came… and we realized we had no other warm weather outfits to wear.

Whether you need a new mini dress, shorts, linen pants, sandals or hair accessory, Amazon is the ultimate affordable shopping destination for spring and summer. Shop 10 of our favorite picks under $25 right now — before they all sell out!

Abyovrt Floral Mini Dress Pros: Lace-trim neckline

Available in multiple colors

Dainty floral print $24.00 See it!

Vichyie Racerback Tank Top Pros: Ribbed fabric

Tens of thousands of reviews

Over 20 color options $19.00 See it!

Amazhiyu Linen Capri Pants Pros: Breathable linen and viscose blend

Side pockets

Can be dressed up or down $17.00 See it!

Carpetcom Maxi Skirt Pros: Smocked waistband

Side slits

Side pockets $24.00 See it!

SweatyRocks Romper Pros: Surplice neckline

Adjustable straps

Elasticized waist Starting at $22.00 See it!

Awaytr Floral Elastic Hair Scarf (3 Pieces) Pros: Comes with three different colors

Elastic and clips let you skip the bobby pins and tying

Wrinkle-resistant fabric Was $21 On Sale: $10 You Save 52% See it!

Efan Sweat Shorts Pros: Adjustable drawstring

Not too short, not too long

Soft poly-cotton blend $19.00 See it!

Maggeer Smocked Tank Sundress Pros: Smocked torso

Flowy tiered skirt

Keyhole button closure in back $20.00 See it!

Lugz Clipper Sneaker Pros: Easy slip-on style — no laces!

Cushioned insole

Over 20 color options Starting at $22.00 See it!

Looking for more? Explore all Amazon Fashion here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

