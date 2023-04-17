10 Amazon Fashion Finds Under $25 to Buy Before They Sell Out

Cancel OK
We made it! When that first hot and sunny day of the year finally arrived, we were thrilled. But then a few more came… and we realized we had no other warm weather outfits to wear.

Whether you need a new mini dress, shorts, linen pants, sandals or hair accessory, Amazon is the ultimate affordable shopping destination for spring and summer. Shop 10 of our favorite picks under $25 right now — before they all sell out!

Abyovrt Floral Mini Dress

ABYOVRT Women Floral Mini Dress Spaghetti Strap Sleeveless Bodycon A-Line Dress Short Cami Dress Party Clubwear (A-Green, Medium)
ABYOVRT

Pros:

  • Lace-trim neckline
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Dainty floral print
$24.00
See it!

Vichyie Racerback Tank Top

VICHYIE Summer Sleeveless Basic Tank Tops for Women Cami Top Shirt Ribbed Racerback Blouses Blue Small
VICHYIE

Pros:

  • Ribbed fabric
  • Tens of thousands of reviews
  • Over 20 color options
$19.00
See it!

Amazhiyu Linen Capri Pants

Amazhiyu Womens Linen Elastic Waist Tapered Capris with Pockets Casual Summer Ivory, Small
Amazhiyu

Pros:

  • Breathable linen and viscose blend
  • Side pockets
  • Can be dressed up or down
$17.00
See it!

Carpetcom Maxi Skirt

Carpetcom Women’s Casual Slit Loose Smoked High Waist Summer Fall Long Maxi Skirt with Pockets
Carpetcom

Pros:

  • Smocked waistband
  • Side slits
  • Side pockets
$24.00
See it!

Miscloder Cloud Slippers

miscloder Cloud Slippers for Women and Men Pillow Slippers Non-Slip Shower Slides Bathroom Sandals | Super Comfy | Cushion Thick Sole (Tan, 40/41, size 8.5)
miscloder

Pros:

  • Waterproof
  • Anti-slip outsole
  • Very flexible
Starting at $16.00
See it!

SweatyRocks Romper

SweatyRocks Women's Boho Floral Print V Neck Beach Shorts Romper Jumpsuit with Belt Dark Blue White XS
SweatyRocks

Pros:

  • Surplice neckline
  • Adjustable straps
  • Elasticized waist
Starting at $22.00
See it!

Awaytr Floral Elastic Hair Scarf (3 Pieces)

AWAYTR Floral Elastic Hair Scarf Headband - 3 PCS Chiffon Head Kerchief Headband Print Floral Hair Scarves with Hair Clips Kerchief Head Scarf Hair Bandanas for Women (White/Beige/Purple)
AWAYTR

Pros:

  • Comes with three different colors
  • Elastic and clips let you skip the bobby pins and tying
  • Wrinkle-resistant fabric
Was $21On Sale: $10You Save 52%
See it!

Efan Sweat Shorts

EFAN Womens Sweat Shorts Summer Casual Comfy High Waisted Lounge Shorts Drawstring Cotton Shorts with Pockets 2023
EFAN

Pros:

  • Adjustable drawstring
  • Not too short, not too long
  • Soft poly-cotton blend
$19.00
See it!

Maggeer Smocked Tank Sundress

Maggeer Sleeveless Swing Short Summer Beach Dress Casual Mini Dress for Women Light Green M
Maggeer

Pros:

  • Smocked torso
  • Flowy tiered skirt
  • Keyhole button closure in back
$20.00
See it!

Lugz Clipper Sneaker

Lugz Women's Clipper Sneaker, white, 8 M US
Lugz

Pros:

  • Easy slip-on style — no laces!
  • Cushioned insole
  • Over 20 color options
Starting at $22.00
See it!

Looking for more? Explore all Amazon Fashion here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

