10 Amazon Fashion Finds Under $25 to Buy Before They Sell Out

We made it! When that first hot and sunny day of the year finally arrived, we were thrilled. But then a few more came… and we realized we had no other warm weather outfits to wear.
Whether you need a new mini dress, shorts, linen pants, sandals or hair accessory, Amazon is the ultimate affordable shopping destination for spring and summer. Shop 10 of our favorite picks under $25 right now — before they all sell out!
Abyovrt Floral Mini Dress
Pros:
- Lace-trim neckline
- Available in multiple colors
- Dainty floral print
Vichyie Racerback Tank Top
Pros:
- Ribbed fabric
- Tens of thousands of reviews
- Over 20 color options
Amazhiyu Linen Capri Pants
Pros:
- Breathable linen and viscose blend
- Side pockets
- Can be dressed up or down
Carpetcom Maxi Skirt
Pros:
- Smocked waistband
- Side slits
- Side pockets
Miscloder Cloud Slippers
Pros:
- Waterproof
- Anti-slip outsole
- Very flexible
SweatyRocks Romper
Pros:
- Surplice neckline
- Adjustable straps
- Elasticized waist
Awaytr Floral Elastic Hair Scarf (3 Pieces)
Pros:
- Comes with three different colors
- Elastic and clips let you skip the bobby pins and tying
- Wrinkle-resistant fabric
Efan Sweat Shorts
Pros:
- Adjustable drawstring
- Not too short, not too long
- Soft poly-cotton blend
Maggeer Smocked Tank Sundress
Pros:
- Smocked torso
- Flowy tiered skirt
- Keyhole button closure in back
Lugz Clipper Sneaker
Pros:
- Easy slip-on style — no laces!
- Cushioned insole
- Over 20 color options
