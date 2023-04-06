Skip the Suit! 17 of the Best Maxi Dresses to Wear to Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Work it! Many of Us are either working hybrid schedules these days or are back in the office full time. While we love seeing our coworkers and going out for lunch and company happy hours, we have one big issue we face every morning when our alarm goes off: what to wear!

We like to feel good in our workwear, and many of us need to make sure we’re maintaining a professional appearance for meetings, presentations, etc. But that shouldn’t mean rocking a stuffy two-piece suit or even a stiff button-up and high-rise trousers every single day. We should feel comfy for our nine to five, which is why this spring, we’re all about maxi dresses. Shop below for 17 picks you can totally wear to work!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Offices can be so chilly, so we majorly appreciate the long lantern sleeves on this tiered Prettygarden dress!

2. We Also Love: The Swiss Dot pattern on this other Prettygarden pick quickly caught our attention. Available with buttons or a square neckline!

3. We Can’t Forget: We can easily picture this Huhot dress with a blazer and flats. Throw off the blazer and change to heels after work hours!

4. Chic in Chevron: The funky chevron print and stunning bold green on this ASOS Design dress from Nordstrom are going to earn you so many compliments!

5. Pockets, Please: This drapey Huskary dress has pockets and a flowy fit that is definitely calling for a belt of your choice to help dress it up!

6. Fan of Florals: The dainty floral print perfectly complements the fluttery short sleeves on this Annebouti dress!

7. Three-Quarter Sleeves: Simple and sweet, this Wneedu dress can be styled with so many different accessories, from jewelry to commuter totes!

8. In Tiers: You’ll be going with this flow in this Halife dress. It doesn’t get much comfier than this when it comes to dresses!

9. On the Button: Of course, a button-up shirt dress will do the trick! This Calvin Klein dress from Zappos has the prettiest blue watercolor flower print!

10. Block Party: Love a color-blocked or pattern-blocked design? Make sure to add this highly-rated Grecerelle dress to your shopping cart!

11. Belt It Out: This belted Fekermia dress will have you feeling so elegant and intelligent. Goodbye, imposter syndrome!

12. Let Loose: You could always leave things loose with a shirt dress too. This lightweight Sopliagon dress is equal parts chill and professional!

13. Fine Print: The plaid print and mock neckline are the ultimate duo for this office-friendly Wdirara maxi dress!

14. Vaca Vibes: This Zesica dress is great for work, but slip on some sandals and a sun hat for a weekend beach drip!

15. Boardroom to Ballroom: This Fraiche by J dress from Nordstrom stunned Us with its unique versatility. We love that the three color options are giving Powerpuff Girls!

16. Sleeveless Style: If you can get away with going sleeveless, definitely check out this tie-neck Czyinxian dress. You could always add on a sleeved layer too!

17. Last but Not Least: Don’t count leopard print out! You can totally make it work with this Lilbetter dress!

