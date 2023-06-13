The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Weight Loss Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Making your shopping list for Amazon Prime Day 2023? We’re still waiting for the announcement with the official dates, but taking previous years into consideration, we can expect the two-day shopping event to pop up around mid-July.

Want to start shopping deals now — especially if you’re looking for weight loss products? Don’t wait! Amazon already has tons of amazing Prime Day-style deals available!

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

The Absolute Best Weight Loss Deals at Amazon

Losing weight isn’t so black and white. You might be looking for at-home exercise equipment, fat-burning supplements, smart scales or waist trainers. We’ll show you a variety of awesome weight loss deals on Amazon Prime below!

These Resistance Booty Bands

Having a home gym doesn’t always have to mean giant machines and a separate workout space. Sometimes, just a set of four resistance bands could majorly improve your home workouts. Each set comes with four levels of resistance, plus a printed training guide and carry case!

Get the Vergali Resistance Bands (originally $30) for just $19 at Amazon! You save 37%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Fat-Burning Supplement

Holy deal! If you often feel too lazy to workout or power through a hard day, this popular weight loss supplement could help. Shoppers say both their energy and their mood are improved while taking this!

Get the Powercut Triple Burn MLT-97 Weight Loss Fat Burner (originally $68) for just $10 at Amazon! You save 85%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Smart Scale

Being able to properly track your body weight over time can be a huge help. This smart scale doesn’t just tell you a number. It calculates 15 body composition measurements, including visceral fat and muscle mass, so you can truly get a bigger, better picture of your progress. Use the corresponding app to see even more!

Get the Lepulse Scale for Body Weight and Fat (originally $83) for just $44 at Amazon! You save 47%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Neoprene Waist Trainer

A wearable way to transform your body? Yes! This number one bestselling waist trainer not only compresses the waist like a corset, but it’s made with neoprene to help you sweat and keep your muscles warm and supported. It comes in seven sizes too!

Get the Hoplynn Neoprene Sweat Waist Trainer (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Walking Pad

Whether you use this compact walking pad/treadmill as a way to burn some calories during work or as a way to work out while watching TV, it’s an excellent piece of at-home equipment that makes adding some extra movement to your day so easy!

Get the Superun Walking Pad (originally $400) for just $199.99 at Amazon! You save 50%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Fitness-Tracking Watch

Fitbit truly started a movement with its fitness and health-tracking watches, and the brand is still at the top of its game. This pretty, slim tracker makes it simple to make quick, actionable changes. It can track your sleep too!

Get the Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker (originally $100) for just $80 at Amazon! You save 20%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Appetite Suppressant

If you’re having trouble going on a calorie deficit because you can’t stop snacking or going back for seconds (we get it, obviously), an appetite suppressant supplement could be a huge help. This one is made with saffron extract, which may also help boost your metabolism for even faster results!

Get the Aceworkz 100% Pure Saffron Extract Appetite Suppressant (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

