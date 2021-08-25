Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Last year, our work bags mostly sat still. Maybe we kept them out for a while, thinking we’d need them some day soon, but as the months passed, we realized it might be a while until we needed them again. It’s finally time to start heading back into the office again, but the thing is, it’s been so long that we’re kind of sick of our old bags. Plus, a refresh could certainly feel nice!

On the same page as Us? We’ve picked out five work bags and backpacks that will inspire everyone else on your commute to go shopping as well. They’re all on Amazon and they’re all under $50, so let’s check them out!

This Faux-Leather Tote

You really can’t go wrong with a sleek faux-leather tote when it comes to commuting in style and comfortably fitting all of your daily essentials, from your laptop to your lip balm. This top-rated one is so sleek, and we love the tassel detail!

Get the Nodykka Tote Bag for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Elevated Backpack

We all used backpacks back in school, so if you’re still lugging around heavy essentials, why not bring back that comfort — but in an elevated, more sophisticated way? You can wear it other ways too!

Get the ECOSUSI Multifunction Shoulder Bag for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Satchel and Matching Wristlet

This bag reminds Us of a streamlined, glammed-up briefcase. It comes in such pretty colors, and the fact that there’s an included wristlet really seals the deal!

Get the Dasein Flap-Over Belt Shoulder Bag With Matching Wristlet for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Backpack

If you have a little bit of an easier dress code and can go for something more casual but still functional and stylish, then don’t miss out on this structured backpack. It’s water-resistant and it has spots for your tech devices, water bottle, phone and more!

Get the HotStyle BESTIE 12″ Fashion Mini Backpack for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Theft Bag

If you’re taking public transit to work, whether it’s a bus, a train or a ferry, or even if you have to walk through crowded streets to get to and from the office, you’ll feel more at ease knowing your belongings are safe in this anti-theft bag!

Get the Travelon Urban Anti-Theft Convertible Tote Bag (originally $95) for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Check out all bestselling handbags and wallets at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!