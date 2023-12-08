Finding the Best Work Bag for Women Life would be easier if a “one size fits all” bag existed for women, but that isn’t the case. Different careers and commutes require different designs and styles. For instance: Are you someone who heads straight to the gym when the clock strikes five? Or do you commute via a train, bus or a walk? In either case, a backpack (or a backpack hybrid) is a great pick for you. On the other hand, you may be looking for a versatile bag that can fit multiple occasions — think office party to a relaxing hotel getaway. A tote or a tote-purse may be a better pick for you, because it will have one large compartment that can fit items of all sizes and shapes. Understanding your bag requirements before you make a purchase will give you a good chance of being satisfied on the first try.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Work Bag for Women Before buying a work bag, make sure you think about its materials, features, style, durability and price. Material The material of your work bag plays a big part in not just its appearance, but also its longevity. Polyester and canvas tend to be the most affordable materials, for instance, but also show the signs of wear and tear the fastest. Traditionally, vegan leather was also less durable, but more recent synthetic blends are high quality and long-lasting. Other popular materials like leather and nylon are the priciest but also have a desirable look and feel. They are durable, too — leather is water resistant and nylon is waterproof. Features What are the most important features you need in your work bag? To begin, we highly recommend a bag with a laptop sleeve, a water bottle pocket and reinforced straps. Other useful features include small pockets for your keys and earbuds, anti-theft zippers and a structured bottom (if you don’t want the bag to fall over when you rest it on the ground). Style Your work bag doesn’t necessarily have to be a big purse! Popular and functional styles include sleek backpacks, totes, messenger bags and purse-backpacks or tote-backpacks. We particularly love tote-backpacks, because they offer the best of both worlds and the extra straps can be tucked away when you don’t need them. Durability Many work bags look beautiful during the first few months of use, but they don’t stand up to the test of time. So, how do you know if your bag is durable? Look for features like extra stitching on places of tension, reinforced straps and high-quality zippers. Waterproof materials on the exterior also add a certain toughness, and materials that are easy to clean are a huge plus. Price You may have already settled on a budget for your work bag, and that’s great! An upper limit will help you focus your shopping efforts on reasonably priced bags. However, we caution against buying bags under $20 — they tend to be less durable. The bags we recommend fall between $20 and $200, and the majority cost $30 to $100.